Food Delivery Robot Forces Its Way Across a Cordoned-Off Police Crime Scene in LA

Humans have always been on a mission to make work easier. Though we cannot take a ride back in time, scientists say the first tool was made out of curved stone. It must have been a genius invention, I bet. Things are much more advanced than sticks and stones today. If a stone-age man walked in the streets of Hong Kong, they'd probably think they were in heaven (that's if they'd discovered religion). To further relieve us of the arduous task of going to a restaurant to buy food, we made the delivery bots – and they are everywhere!
Two decades ago, the modern human would get out of his apartment, walk to the nearest street, and hail a cab. Uber changed the entire process. Today, the taxi comes to the client. It's revolutionary and yet another example of the human need to simplify tasks further.
Uber up-ed their game with food deliveries, and with AI (Artificial Intelligence) kicking in, they've partnered with Serve Robotics and introduced self-driving food delivery robots with the capability to operate without human intervention.
Even though these autonomous robots have achieved level-4 autonomy and are successfully delivering orders to their rightful destinations, Serve Robotics, will need to go back to the drawing board about boundaries.
A recent tweet by @FilmThePoliceLA shows a video of a food delivery robot crossing a police crime scene that had been cordoned off.
The robot slowly moved towards the restricted area in the full glare of deputies on the scene. Its sensors must have picked up humans (crime scene police), and since it's not programmed to re-route at the sight of an obstructing person, it proceeded to cross the crime scene.
A policeman was kind enough to lift the tape to let it pass (clearly, these bots haven't been programmed to detect police tape).
"What if there's a bomb?" a person was overhead asking in the video. "I was thinking that. You know we are all thinking that. That's going to be like the easiest way to bomb people." Someone responded.
There's no doubt that these robots are making our lives a lot better, but there's clearly a need for better enhancement of their operation. It’s also good that the Police took the whole incident lightly and didn’t site it as a nuisance.
