Self-Driving Robots Achieve Level 4 Autonomy, Will Invade City Sidewalks

More on this:

1 Japanese-Made Autonomous Robot Is a Four-Wheeled Explorer With Impressive Motor Skills

2 This Delivery Robot Can Run Over Thumbtacks and Broken Glass on Its Way to Your Doorstep

3 Tech Startup Reveals Fully Autonomous Delivery Robot at CES: Meet the Ottobot

4 Chrissy Teigen Has Encounter with Serve Robotics When Driving, Calls It “So Cute”

5 Still Pink, But Twice as Powerful, the New Coco 1 Delivery Robot Makes Its Debut in LA