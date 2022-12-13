Tyrese Gives a Lesson on Humility on the Way to FuelFest by Flying Coach

FuelFest just took place in Phoenix, Arizona, and actor Tyrese Gibson was there as a guest star. And he did fly to Phoenix, but not in a private jet. Instead, he gave a lesson on "humility" by flying commercial.
On December 10, FuelFest added yet another edition of the show in Phoenix, Arizona. The car event includes live racing, live musical performances, art, and, obviously, modified and rare cars from all over the world. And Fast & Furious actors are a big part of it. Mainly because Paul Walker's brother, Cody, is the host and co-founder.
This year, actor Tyrese Gibson returned to Phoenix, Arizona, for FuelFest, alongside Cody. He shared a video from the stage, writing, "Cody is so shy it’s always so funny to see him get nervous in front of big crowds." The actor also added a few pictures of the cars that were at the event, including a black and chrome Bugatti Veyron and a Mazda RX-7.
But, prior to getting to Phoenix, Tyrese also gave everyone a lesson in “humility” because he didn’t fly there in a private jet. This says a lot about him, given that celebrities would do anything to take their jets out of their private hangars.
He shared a couple of photos of himself flying to Phoenix in a commercial jet, just like regular folks. Except his carry-on bag was a Louis Vuitton. He wrote in the caption, "From private planes to flying in coach. Humility makes the world go round."
In the past, Tyrese has expressed his desire to own his own private jet, but he hasn't made that dream a reality just yet.
In a few days, Tyrese will be jetting off to a new edition of FuelFest, but in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates and Saudi Arabia alongside Cody Walker and fellow Fast & Furious star, Ludacris. But since Ludacris owns not just one, but two private jets, we don’t think Tyrese will be showing everyone “humility” for this flight across the Atlantic Ocean.
This year, actor Tyrese Gibson returned to Phoenix, Arizona, for FuelFest, alongside Cody. He shared a video from the stage, writing, "Cody is so shy it’s always so funny to see him get nervous in front of big crowds." The actor also added a few pictures of the cars that were at the event, including a black and chrome Bugatti Veyron and a Mazda RX-7.
But, prior to getting to Phoenix, Tyrese also gave everyone a lesson in “humility” because he didn’t fly there in a private jet. This says a lot about him, given that celebrities would do anything to take their jets out of their private hangars.
He shared a couple of photos of himself flying to Phoenix in a commercial jet, just like regular folks. Except his carry-on bag was a Louis Vuitton. He wrote in the caption, "From private planes to flying in coach. Humility makes the world go round."
In the past, Tyrese has expressed his desire to own his own private jet, but he hasn't made that dream a reality just yet.
In a few days, Tyrese will be jetting off to a new edition of FuelFest, but in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates and Saudi Arabia alongside Cody Walker and fellow Fast & Furious star, Ludacris. But since Ludacris owns not just one, but two private jets, we don’t think Tyrese will be showing everyone “humility” for this flight across the Atlantic Ocean.