Tyrese Treats 14-Year-Old Daughter to Rolls-Royce Ghost After Graduating Ninth Grade

Graduating is one of the biggest events in one’s lifetime, in part because education is important and a big reason for celebration. Tyrese Gibson knows all that and decided to go all in, splurging on a Rolls-Royce Ghost as his eldest daughter, Shayla, graduated ninth grade.
Although Tyrese couldn’t physically be there to celebrate his daughter Shayla’s ninth-grade graduation, he made sure she knew she was loved. He did so by surprising her with a brand-new Rolls-Royce Ghost, and a truck displaying images and videos of special moments he and Shayla shared over the years.
The luxury sedan comes with a white exterior and a black and white interior, and had her name written in balloons behind it.
The vehicle exudes elegance, but it’s also very powerful. Rolls-Royce placed the company's 6.75-liter V12 engine under the hood, which, mated to an eight-speed automatic transmission, sends 563 horsepower (571 ps) and a maximum torque of 627 lb-ft (850 Nm) to all wheels. The Ghost can accelerate from zero to 62 mph (0-100 kph) in 4.8 seconds and has a top speed limited to 155 mph (250 kph).
Tyrese also wrote his daughter a heartfelt message in the caption, saying that he feels “horrible as a father” for missing this “one-of-a-kind" moment, but he was away working. He also said it’s “very very clear” that his daughter felt appreciated.
He thanked his ex-wife, Norma, for “being there,” and shared how “proud” he is of his daughter. The over one-minute video also shows Shayla in the driver’s seat, although she'll have to wait a couple more years before taking it out for a drive.
Given that his daughter is only fourteen years old, and she already received her first Rolls-Royce, we’re wondering what kind of gift she’ll receive from her famous dad for her high school graduation. Maybe the private jet Tyrese has so long dreamed of?
