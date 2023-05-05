Two Minor Upgrades Are All the Husqvarna FS 450 Needs to Be All Fresh for 2024

Born in Sweden and now headquartered in Austria, bike maker Husqvarna is not a name that can easily be digested by everyone. The maker of anything from motocross to naked bikes is a sort of a niche player, but one whose products could easily hold their ground against much more visible rivals.
Supermoto lovers can attest to that, as Husqvarna is the company responsible for the creation of the "most powerful, best handling, and most complete supermoto machine on the market today."
That would be the FS 450, a machine that for years has been leading the Husqvarna charge in this segment. And the bike just got refreshed a bit for the 2024 model year – not much, but enough to give it a fresh face.
There are two main changes coming to the FS 450, and those would be a new color scheme and a new seat cover. As far as colors are concerned, we're talking about a play between white, gray and yellow, with the company's logo prominently displayed on the side covers – a scheme inspired, we're told, by the "brand's Swedish heritage."
The almost flat seat of the bike is now dressed in a new high-grip cover that should ensure riders stay firmly on and in control of the motorcycle while accelerating hard. And accelerating hard is relatively easy to do, considering the 450cc, one-cylinder 4-stroke engine that sits in the hydro-formed chromium molybdenum frame.
Introduced last year, the 63 hp engine uses the company's Quickshifter tech to change gears (five of them are provided with this one), and is kept in check with Launch Control. A map select switch located on the handlebar helps the rider fine-tune the engine's response but also activates the previously mentioned systems.
The piece of hardware tips the scale at just 26.8 kg (59 pounds), and is held in the frame in a position meant to "further centralize mass for enhanced handling and significantly improved anti-squat behavior."
Other than that the bike is just as capable as it ever was. It rides on Alpina wheels brought to a halt by means of Brembo brakes and it is taken over harsh terrain with the help of a WP suspension system – a 48 mm fork up front and a shock at the back.
For the new model year Husqvarna will offer the FS 450 with the usual complement of accessories, but also specifically designed apparel. In the first category, you can find anything from aftermarket wheels to Akrapovic exhaust systems.
The bike is already available to order from the company's dealers' lots, but for pricing information you should "refer to your national Husqvarna Motorcycles subsidiary or importer." Also keep in mind that the availability of the new two-wheeler depends on the market.
