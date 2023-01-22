Two Diesels Smoke the Quarter-Mile Sprint in a Quiet 4WD Showdown in the Fog

Diesel, too, can bring driving pleasure to gearheads who are less fussy about the type of carburetion going on in the combustion chamber (as long as it’s fast). And no, I’m not talking about diesel-powered semis towing massive trailers and delivering the latest gas-guzzling, crank-bending automotive atrocity.
I mean about proper diesel engines ramping up the RPMs on the drag strip and smoking the quarter-mile run. Although not as impressive pound-for-pound when it comes to horsepower ratings, the diesel makes up for lower HP numbers with raging torque outputs.
The Officially Gassed YouTube channel chaps staged a special one-on-one all-diesel fistfight at the airfield, with perfect English weather to spice up things. Fog and a wet track - what could be better for stretching some German-engineered legs in a 440-yard sprint?
It’s an Audi vs. BMW episode - the all-wheel-drive special – with two altered contenders who rely on self-igniting fuel to spark up the party at the track. The never-ending feud between the self-proclaimed Autobahn Kaisers unfolds one more battle for the unofficial history records.
The Audi puts 550 hp (558 PS) and 738 lb-ft (1.000 Nm) on the table, with methanol injection to cool down the diesel bang. An eight-speed automatic gearbox sends the firepower to the 2.1-ton (4,630-lb) heavyweight wheels. Simplifying the equation to its bare essence, the A6 is a 261-bhp/ton (265 PS/ton) sleeper.
The BMW also has four-wheel drive, but its engine only puts out 424 hp (430 PS) and 690 lb-ft (936 Nm) of crank-twisting force. However, it is significantly lighter than the people carrier Audi: 3,582 lbs. (1.6 tons), which translates into a power-to-weight ratio of 260 bhp/ton (264 PS/ton).
drag races where the predicted underdog punched above its weight class and KO-ed everyone into last Christmas. Add the unpredictable variables of this specific event – wet track, humid air – and the thrill recipe is completed.
Two-stage race is the Officially Gassed classic event choreography – a roll and a drag, with best-two-out-of-three rules of engagement. First, the roll races –right off the bat, the Audi pulls a massive gap on the BMW and takes an undisputed win. The rematch is as tight as a drum, but the Allroad takes it by a light beam.
The standing quarter mile gives the Beemer a comeback chance – which the proud diesel-burning 435D swiftly takes and beats the Audi from start to finish. Unfortunately, the eight-speed gearbox gives up on the car on the second round: a shifting mishap nearly buries the BMW in its tracks, with the Audi flying by like there’s no tomorrow.
The BMW takes the consolation crown for the fastest standing quarter-mile sprint, with 11.869 seconds. Still, the Audi is microscopically close and stops the timer just two-thousands of a second later: 11.871 seconds. However, the Allroad peaked at 117.52 mph (189.11 kph) across the line, marginally faster than its counterpart, which bested 116.82 (187.98 kph).
The Officially Gassed YouTube channel chaps staged a special one-on-one all-diesel fistfight at the airfield, with perfect English weather to spice up things. Fog and a wet track - what could be better for stretching some German-engineered legs in a 440-yard sprint?
It’s an Audi vs. BMW episode - the all-wheel-drive special – with two altered contenders who rely on self-igniting fuel to spark up the party at the track. The never-ending feud between the self-proclaimed Autobahn Kaisers unfolds one more battle for the unofficial history records.
The Audi puts 550 hp (558 PS) and 738 lb-ft (1.000 Nm) on the table, with methanol injection to cool down the diesel bang. An eight-speed automatic gearbox sends the firepower to the 2.1-ton (4,630-lb) heavyweight wheels. Simplifying the equation to its bare essence, the A6 is a 261-bhp/ton (265 PS/ton) sleeper.
The BMW also has four-wheel drive, but its engine only puts out 424 hp (430 PS) and 690 lb-ft (936 Nm) of crank-twisting force. However, it is significantly lighter than the people carrier Audi: 3,582 lbs. (1.6 tons), which translates into a power-to-weight ratio of 260 bhp/ton (264 PS/ton).
drag races where the predicted underdog punched above its weight class and KO-ed everyone into last Christmas. Add the unpredictable variables of this specific event – wet track, humid air – and the thrill recipe is completed.
Two-stage race is the Officially Gassed classic event choreography – a roll and a drag, with best-two-out-of-three rules of engagement. First, the roll races –right off the bat, the Audi pulls a massive gap on the BMW and takes an undisputed win. The rematch is as tight as a drum, but the Allroad takes it by a light beam.
The standing quarter mile gives the Beemer a comeback chance – which the proud diesel-burning 435D swiftly takes and beats the Audi from start to finish. Unfortunately, the eight-speed gearbox gives up on the car on the second round: a shifting mishap nearly buries the BMW in its tracks, with the Audi flying by like there’s no tomorrow.
The BMW takes the consolation crown for the fastest standing quarter-mile sprint, with 11.869 seconds. Still, the Audi is microscopically close and stops the timer just two-thousands of a second later: 11.871 seconds. However, the Allroad peaked at 117.52 mph (189.11 kph) across the line, marginally faster than its counterpart, which bested 116.82 (187.98 kph).