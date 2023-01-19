Dodge Charger 392 Races CT5-V and BMW 6GC, Cue “No! Monica!” From F&F

Revived for the 2006 model year, the Dodge Charger as we know it will be discontinued after 2023 in favor of a zero-emission coupe. It still is a magnificent bruiser despite its ripe old age, even more so if equipped with a burbly V8. The problem with HEMI-powered Chargers, though, is wheel spin off the line. It’s pretty hard to launch these cars properly, even if you upgrade to the widebody variant. The regular-bodied Street and Racing Technology Charger 392 in the video below is the perfect case in point.
It may have 475 pound-feet (644 Nm) of torque, almost matching the twin-turbocharged V8 of the 650i we’ll be covering later on, but its rear tires can’t handle that kind of torque from a dig. The Charger launches worse than its AWD-equipped competitors in two of three drag races, but once traction is no longer a problem, the four-door muscle car creeps up on them. The oldest design of the bunch also manages to clinch a win.
Pretty impressive for a family-sized car with a curb weight of 4,410 pounds (2,000 kilograms). The elegant-looking 6 Series Gran Coupe tips the scales at 4,420 pounds (2,005 kilograms). The Cadillac is the newest design here, and it’s also the lightest thanks to a twin-turbocharged V6. Pictured at Sam CarLegion’s usual runway, the CT5-V weighs 3,974 pounds (1,803 kilograms) with all-wheel drive and a 10-speed tranny.
The 650i is all-wheel drive as well, but similar to the 392-powered Charger, it flaunts an 8-speed unit developed by ZF. The long-running 8HP is considered by a lot of people as being the best in the business, even better than Ford’s 10-speed unit. Referred to as 10R in the Ford Motor Company’s vernacular, the GM version of this gearbox is named 10L.
Codenamed F06, the four-door version of the previous-generation 6er uses the N63 from which BMW developed the M-specific S63. In this application, the 4.4-liter mill produces 445 horsepower – as in 40 less than the Charger – and 480 pound-feet (651 Nm) of torque. As for the least exciting sedan of the bunch, the Cadillac CT5-V packs a 3.0-liter V6 lump with 360 force-fed horsepower and 405 pound-feet (549 Nm) on deck.
Quite a huge difference from the CT5-V Blackwing, but on the other hand, the blown small block of the range-topping variant would be too much for the 392-engined Charger and 650i xDrive. Not surprising in the least, the Cadillac doesn’t win a single dig race. It also struggles from a roll, which is only natural given the numbers presented earlier. Speaking of rolling starts, the Charger definitely hooks up better at 30-ish miles per hour (50 kilometers per hour) and 50 miles per hour (80 kilometers per hour), winning both rolls without breaking a sweat in front of its competitors.
