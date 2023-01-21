Rage Against the Malaise Machines: the ‘77 Bill Mitchell Special Development Camaro

1977 was when the Chevrolet Camaro outsold the Mustang – a first since the GM pony had arisen ten years earlier. That same year, Bill Mitchell – the piston tamer, not the stylist – fiddled with the LT Camaro and gave the world a special performance automobile.
Mitchell garnered his high-performance skills in the company of Mark Donohue (the Z/28 race driver and champion) in the early seventies. The duo was developing a Camaro to win the International Race of Champions (Donohue had won the inaugural ’73-’74 edition of the competition).
With the knowledge acquired during their partnership, Mitchell created the Concept Camaro of ’77, a turbo-powered variant of the Luxury Touring coupe. Eight such cars were built – or so the rumor has it – and each had an impressive list of modifications that set them apart from the stock units.
Modified ported and polished heads sit on top of the Chevy small block, and a four-speed manual sends the power (which is not rated) to the rear wheels. To help the gearbox cope with the engine’s high output, a transmission oil cooler was fitted to the ‘77 Camaro.
Stronger front and rear sway bars and adjustable Koni shocks keep the car sharply in its tracks. The IROC-inspired front air dam (designed by Bill himself) immediately draws attention to the exceptional Chevrolet. Also, the front-end alignment was redone entirely – the engineer (who won nine divisional SCCA titles in his 13-year racing career) started from the ground up with his Chevy.
Bill only considered an average-weight driver and a half-full tank of fuel. No luggage and no one else in the car. He lifted a stock LT on a flat and stable surface, measured the weight load for each wheel, and then worked his balancing magic. The ultimate goal? A 50:50 weight distribution for superior stability, cornering, and handling.
By minutely calculating spring tension, he improved the suspension to surreal (for U.S. automotive standards) levels of accuracy. The shock absorbers were custom-made according to his specifications, and the results were immediate and obvious.
Unfortunately, Mark prematurely left the scene in 1975 after a Formula One fatal accident, and Bill Mitchell carried on by himself. He cut no corners in crafting the ultimate Camaro: the accelerator was moved lower and closer to the brake pedal, just in case the driver felt like heel-and-toeing.
Overall, Bill Mitchell ultimately wanted to make the Camaro a better-handling automobile - something Detroit devastatingly lacked compared to the European competition. His racing background itched him to kick up the power and torque ratings, too.
Camaro dripped some 170 hp (172 PS) from the 5.7-liter V8. Even the revived Z28 – once a tremendous drag strip machine – cranked only 185 hp (188 PS). Despicable, to say the least, given that those numbers were better suited to regular, blue-collared automobiles from the mid-50s rather than to high-end muscle.
Many optional extras compliment the “special” nomenclature – A/C, power windows, power brakes (with discs on the front), power steering, or the Racemark steering wheel. A closer look will also notice the rear window straps and 14-inch Minilite wheels. The brakes also got a complete upgrade revision, with sintered pads and new lines.
Also, the race-style bolstered bucket seats hint at the unusual setup of this performance Camaro. The red cloth interior is one strong incentive to lean on the right-side pedal. Since 2016, the car underwent an overhaul – the clutch, driveshaft, and muffler were replaced, and the engine was re-tuned. The rare and exceptional Camaro is for sale – at no reserve, with 31,000 shown miles (TMU), with original purchase documents and service records.
