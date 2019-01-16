Twister Orange 2020 Mustang GT Shelby GT500 Looks Ballistic In The Flesh

Now that the Blue Oval has delivered the 2020 Ford Mustang Shelby GT500, we're starting to get a better look at the pony king. And the latest take on the muscle car shows this dressed in a shade that allows it to shine.
The S550 GT500 sitting before us comes finished in Twister Orange, with the car having been caught on camera while at the Barrett-Jackson auction (more on that below). And while the Shelby isn't the kind of machine that relies on its color to stand out, we can't help but drool over the example we have here.
This car was photographed by Hennessey Performance and even though the developer mentioned that it came across the animal at BJ, this won't be the VIN #1 model that Ford announced it would auction off for charity.
You see, the winner of that car will get to spec his or her Mustang according to personal preference. Nevertheless, as is the case with other GT500 owners, the affluent aficionado won't take delivery of the velocity behemoth until this fall.
The proceeds of the action will head over to the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation, with the automaker explaining it donates $2 million annually to this organization.
Returning to the GT500 we have here, while we're still waiting for Ford Performance to mention the actual horsepower of the supercharged 5.2-liter V8, we'll mention what its beholder had to say about it.
"Just unreal and straight up sinister - The 2020 Ford Performance Shelby GT500 does not disappoint in any color. We are straight smitten with this Twister Orange model at Barrett Jackson," the Lone Star State specialist stated.
P.S.: Keep in mind that the first example of the 2020 Toyota Supra is also set to be auctioned off at Barrett-Jackson and here's to hoping the duo raises as much money as possible.
