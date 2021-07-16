Twin-Turbo Viper Anti-Lag Lights Up the Fireworks, Sounds Like It Too

We don't want to give names, but there are certain performance electric cars out there whose badge includes the word "Turbo". And while going fast is their business, being covered extremely well, there's one thing that remains an asset of, well, performance cars that actually rely on turbochargers to make power—it's all about feelings and emotions here, with these naturally having a serious impact on the driving experience. In fact, as this twin-turbo Viper shows, such a machine doesn't even have to turn a wheel to appeal to our emotional side.
From its early 1990s start to the dreaded 2017 retirement, the Viper has been all about N/A V10 brute force. Of course, certain aftermarket developers begged to differ, with Calvo Motorsports being one of them.
As you've probably guessed by now, the Texan specialist is the one who modded the Gen V Viper we have here, adding one of its twin-turbo kits to the ten-cylinder heart of the American supercar.
And since we're not sure about the exact setup on this machine, we'll stick with the four-figure output notion when defining the snake—as mentioned above, this Viper didn't even have to set off to grab everybody's attention, putting on a show via its anti-lag system.
As you'll notice in the clip below, with both the side tips (this is a factory feature, remember?) and the wastegates shooting flames, the fireworks effect was guaranteed. And we're not even sure which part of the clip's aural experience is more entertaining, the boost music or the giggles this generates.
The pop-pop-pop going on here comes from the fact that the air-fuel mixture is extremely rich, with unburnt fuel and exhaust gases igniting and seeing those pipes shooting flames like a mechanical dragon.
For the record, Calvo Motorsports' builds can go all the way past 3,000 horsepower at the wheels, while the most potent Gen V sporting the company's hardware we've seen delivered a whopping 2,422 lb-ft (3,283 Nm) of torque at the wheels, as we discussed back in March.
As you've probably guessed by now, the Texan specialist is the one who modded the Gen V Viper we have here, adding one of its twin-turbo kits to the ten-cylinder heart of the American supercar.
And since we're not sure about the exact setup on this machine, we'll stick with the four-figure output notion when defining the snake—as mentioned above, this Viper didn't even have to set off to grab everybody's attention, putting on a show via its anti-lag system.
As you'll notice in the clip below, with both the side tips (this is a factory feature, remember?) and the wastegates shooting flames, the fireworks effect was guaranteed. And we're not even sure which part of the clip's aural experience is more entertaining, the boost music or the giggles this generates.
The pop-pop-pop going on here comes from the fact that the air-fuel mixture is extremely rich, with unburnt fuel and exhaust gases igniting and seeing those pipes shooting flames like a mechanical dragon.
For the record, Calvo Motorsports' builds can go all the way past 3,000 horsepower at the wheels, while the most potent Gen V sporting the company's hardware we've seen delivered a whopping 2,422 lb-ft (3,283 Nm) of torque at the wheels, as we discussed back in March.