Twin-Turbo V12 Project Car Packs 810 HP From Two 1JZ Engines

Minnesota auto aficionado Don Groff used to design manufacturing equipment back in the day, but following retirement, he used the skills acquired from this line of work to create one of the wildest custom cars the world has ever seen. The open-wheel 1JZ V12 we’ll talk about today started out as an idea in 2011, and as you can clearly tell, this fellow harks back to the early days of mid-engine Formula 1 single-seaters.

11 photos