Mercedes-Benz GLS Encounters Hofele’s Custom Wizardry

Hofele specializes in developing visual enhancement kits and high-performance components for several models in Mercedes-Benz's family, such as the handsome C-Class, the EQC and even the S-Class, to name a few.
Needless to say, Hofele’s painstaking efforts certainly paid off. In 2018, the enterprise became an official partner of Daimler, a feat that solidified its fearsome reputation once and for all. A little while back, we’ve examined a few of the company’s most notable ventures, including a majestic GLE Coupe that somehow manages to look a lot sexier than a Maybach.
Long story short, these auto surgeons aren’t playing around, alright? Each and every one of their graceful exploits feature a signature recipe that’ll leave even the most pretentious gearheads among us lost for words. Look, I could go on talking about these folks’ praise-worthy abilities forever, but instead, we’ll be taking a minute to explore yet another fascinating project housed by Hofele’s spectacular portfolio.
On the other hand, an ominous torque output of 516 pound-feet (700 Nm) will be achieved between 1,200 and 3,200 revs. This feral force travels to a 4Matic all-wheel-drive system via a nine-speed G-Tronic transmission. Ultimately, the whole shebang leads to a 0-62 mph (0-100 kph) acceleration time of 6.3 seconds, while top speed is rated at a respectable 148 mph (238 kph).
Right, that’s all fine and dandy, but the AMG-Line's range-topping GLS 63 is a different animal. It is powered by a ruthless 4.0-liter twin-turbo V8 colossus, along with a hybrid EQ Boost motor that’ll help spice things up.
Between 5,750 and 6,500 rpm, this fiendish behemoth will Generate as much as 603 ponies, accompanied by 627 pound-feet (850 Nm) of brutal twist at 2,500 rpm. An AMG SpeedShift TCT gearbox is tasked with channeling this power to a 4Matic all-wheel-drive. The GLS 63 will accelerate 0-62 mph (0-100 kph) in just 4.1 seconds. Lastly, it boasts an electronically limited top speed of 155 mph (250 kph).
Ultimate HGLS. It consists of an elegant two-tone color scheme that brings about a sinister, yet opulent blend of metallic black and silver paintwork.
At the front, it is joined by the manufacturer’s unmistakable badge, as well as a healthy dose of silver accents. This four-wheeled masterpiece crawls on a set of 22-inch Mythos hoops from the firm’s very own inventory.
Inside, you will find countless top-shelf materials, such as Alcantara upholstery, lambswool floor mats and quilted Napa leather that covers the seats. Honestly, the interior features seem to be the name of the game here, if you ask me.
Lastly, the price for this Ultimate HGLS magic is available on request. In case you’re looking to give your precious GLS an edge, then Hofele’s website is the next place you ought to be heading!
