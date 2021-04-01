Twin-Turbo Lamborghini Huracan Races 1,200-WHP Datsun 240Z, a Gap Is Born

Do you want to see the difference between a really fast car and one that can obliterate it? Well, you've come to the right place since the race we have here delivers just that while pitting a Lamborghini Huracan against a Datsun 240Z.
We're dealing with two serious builds here and, since we don't wish to throw too many spoilers your way, we won't mention who got cast in the role of the quicker vehicle.
Nevertheless, we can tell you that the Nissan/Datsun has left its factory engine far behind, being gifted with the infamous 2JZ. And the straight-six has received a generously-sized turbo, along with a generous list of supporting mods, though these are not listed in the video below. As a result of this trip to the aftermarket gym, the classic sports car, a model introduced back in 1969, now delivers 1,200 wheel horsepower, at least according to its driver.
As for the Italian exotic that battled the Datsun, YouTuber Can I Be Frank, who brought this adventure to our attention, doesn't mention the exact aftermarket bits fitted to the 5.2-liter V10 occupying the middle section of the beast.
Nevertheless, we are told that the twin-turbo kit fitted to the engine pushes things to 1,400 wheel horsepower; for the record, the stock motor can usually be pushed to around 900 WHP, so we're looking at serious custom hardware here.
Oh, and while we're not sure about the transmission fitted to the 240Z, we'll remind you that the Sant'Agata Bolognese machine comes with a seven-speed dual-clutch unit.
Then again, when comparing the stock scale footprint numbers of these two toys, the Japanese vehicle has an advantage of around 750 lbs/340 kg. While the weight of both vehicles has obviously changed, it's clear that the Z car still has the edge.
Given that these two beasts got involved in a street fight, please keep in mind to avoid such brawls and head over to the drag strip when you feel it's time to race.
Considering the AWD asset of the Huracan, the battle involved rolling starts, even though the 240Z still struggled to find traction at times.
