Fuel Altered Dragster Runs 4-Second, 300-MPH Quarter-Mile, Sets World Records

In January 2021, the McLaren 765LT became the quickest production car on the quarter-mile, thanks to a 9.3-second run . That's an impressive benchmark for a road-legal car, but it's extremely slow compared to what fuel altered racers can do. And as of March 2021, they can do four-second runs!



The achievement belongs to racing veteran Richard Hartman, who showed up at the drag strip in a Summit Racing-backed altered racer powered by a



His incredible run saw the clock freeze at 4.92 seconds, breaking a record that Joe Haas set back in 2013 at 5.28 clicks. The trap speed, recorded at 296.13 mph (476.57 kph), also surpassed a benchmark set in 2005 at 286.07 mph (460.38 kph).



"It was real fast…the quickest I’ve ever been," Hartman said. "I have been faster, but if I would have held the throttle down, that might have been my fastest run, too. I shut it off a couple tenths early. It left really strong and bobbled the front end about half track and hooked up and took off. It was a heck of a ride…a lot of fun. A dream come true."



But Hartman wasn't done.



In another run, he repeated his first record ET at 4.92 seconds but crossed the finish line at a higher speed of 304.53 mph (490.09 kph). Not only he bested his previous speed record, but he also scored the first 300-mph pass for fuel altered



Judging by screaming, you can tell that this was a highly anticipated record and probably one of the last major barriers in



Check out both runs in the videos below. But don't blink if you don't want to miss it.



