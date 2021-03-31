Holy Smokes! "Sick Seconds" Camaro Pulls Insane Camper Trailer Burnout

The last time we reported about Tom Bailey's insane "Sick Seconds" Camaro, the 4,000-horsepower dragster went up in flames at the drag strip due to a faulty O-ring. The world's fastest Camaro is now back on the race track and pulled a cool stunt by doing a camper trailer burnout.
Why is a 4,000-horsepower dragster pulling a trailer, you ask? Well, it's because the NHRA wanted Bailey to shoot some promo stuff. It was only supposed to include street driving footage, but Bailey convinced the NHRA to shoot a drag strip burnout. With the camper trailer still attached to the car!
It's not something you get to see every day, but it's also not your usual burnout. These are usually short and don't go much beyond the starting line. Tom's stunt stretches almost the entire length of the quarter-mile strip, so there's a lot more tire burning going on.
It results in a massive amount of smoke, to the point where the in-car camera goes almost completely white. And Tom isn't alone in this. A second dragster does a camper burnout on the other lane. A couple of minutes later and the drag strip is engulfed into a thick, smoky cloud. The spectators seem to enjoy it, though.
And yes, I know what you're thinking. A quarter-mile race with camper trailers on would be entertaining, to say the least. But it's not gonna happen anytime soon. Not only would it be dangerous given that these cars hit 200 mph (322 kph) in just a few seconds, but the trailer would prevent the parachute from opening.
That's definitely not what you want to happen at the finish line, where speed is likely to surpass 250 mph (402 kph). The camper trailer would probably disintegrate anyway. A burnout will have to do for now.
If you haven't been following the "Sick Seconds" Camaro saga, this twin-turbo beast needs fewer than six seconds to run the quarter-mile. We've seen it do 5.97 clicks earlier in March 2021, but its best run was clocked at 5.77 seconds, paired with a trap speed of 259.6 mph (417.9 kph).
