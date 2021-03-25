Dry Hopping Vintage '74 Chevy Camaro Thunders the Win Against “Showoff” Sibling

Whenever two high-performance vehicles are equipped with parachutes, just about everyone knows the high adrenaline quarter-mile ride will be over in a matter of (very few) seconds. But that doesn’t mean the spectacle is over too quickly because drag racing is also an entire state of mind.
Nostalgia drag racing is becoming increasingly popular as the original racers and their wild rides become old (but not dated). Also, many teams and individuals try to preserve the vehicles and drag racing car culture of the 1950s, 1960s, and 1970s.
That can only mean one thing: people get the chance to see spectacular rides that once lived for quarter-mile glory in the safety of the 21st century’s technical environment. For our healthy shot of vintage racing, today we have prepared the latest video from the Race Your Ride YouTube channel, which captured some fitting Camaro-on-Camaro action.
Just so the setup is complete, the drag race also took place at the Route 66 Raceway in Joliet, Illinois, and involved the full vintage experience: two appropriately old Camaros with nostalgia-infused liveries, long smoky burnouts, as well as a few dry hops just for good measure. Oh, and the race itself, of course!
The star of the show is Bill Neri's Nostalgia Pro Stock 1974 Chevrolet Camaro wearing a special livery that directly references the “Warren Johnson” ‘74 Camaro of yesteryear. Obviously, we can see the driver enjoys the crowd’s attention when undergoing a long pre-race preparation that involves the seemingly eternal burnout and the (always) funny dry hops.
In the opposing lane sits another great time capsule, Scott Hoffman’s masterfully painted “Showoff” 1972 Camaro that equally mesmerizes the audience with its white and blue metal flake livery. By the way, it’s clear the driver and car are in for a tough encounter, with Neri’s Camaro gunning alone for a 7.18s run at 193 mph (311 kph) from the 1:05 mark.
The dual skirmish takes place from the 2:12 mark after the duo wrap up the audience-enticing shenanigans (disguised as casual tire warmups). Still, this race isn’t one of those photo finishes we’ve seen lately as the WJ Camaro gaps the showoff (pun intended) sibling by what looks like an 18-wheeler's difference...
