2019 Mustang GT 5.0 Looks to Embarrass Audi RS5 Sportback, Mission Accomplished

You wouldn’t think it by looking at them that a Ford Mustang GT and an Audi RS5 Sportback have a lot in common, and you'd be right. The Ford is a two-door coupe with rear-wheel drive, while the Audi packs four doors (the Sportback, at least) to go with the brand’s quattro all-wheel drive system.
Their engines are very different as well, even though power and torque outputs are quite similar. The Mustang GT you’re about to watch here is a 2019MY car, which means that its 5.0-liter naturally aspirated V8 engine puts down 460 hp (466 PS) and 420 lb-ft (569 Nm) of torque right out the gates. If this was a 2015 through 2017 model, it would have “only” had 435 hp (441 PS) and 400 lb-ft (542 Nm).
As fate would have it, this Mustang isn’t stock and runs a bolt-on E85 setup, with everything channeled to the rear wheels through Ford’s modern 10R80 ten-speed automatic transmission. The exact power figures weren’t provided by the uploader.
The same goes for the Audi, which rocks a downpipe/chargepipe/93 tune, with the all-wheel-drive system sending whatever output it now has to all four corners via an eight-speed Tiptronic automatic. The RS5’s engine couldn’t be more different than the Mustang’s, though. It is a twin turbocharged 2.9-liter TFSI V6 unit, and its stock numbers are 444 hp (450 PS) and 443 lb-ft (600 Nm) of torque.
The two cars raced from a standstill as well as a roll, which you don’t see very often with these types of street races.
Now, we weren’t particularly surprised by the result of the rolling race, but we also didn’t expect the Mustang to do so well from a dig. In the end, that was a proper beating—and to think that you’d have to literally pay double the price of a 2021 Mustang GT if you wanted a brand new 2021 Audi RS5, be it the Sportback or the Coupe.
