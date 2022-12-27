Twin-Turbo C8 Corvette Z06 Sounds Wicked, Indirectly Previews LT7-Powered ZR1

Emelia Hartford and the C8 are joined at the hip. GM approached her for the “Putting the World on Notice” feature film, and the YouTuber was also one of the first people outside of GM to test the wide-bodied Z06.
The car vlogger took delivery of a brand-new Z06 only recently, and as expected of Emelia, she couldn’t resist strapping a couple of spinny lads to the high-revving V8 referred to as LT6 by the Detroit-based automaker. Since the rods were deemed too thin for a high-boost setup, Emelia & Company didn’t bother finding room for an intercooler in the engine bay.
The orange-painted midship from Bowling Green further sweetens the deal with a boost gauge, as well as monitoring devices tasked with monitoring the motorsport-derived powerplant. Emelia doesn’t know how much power it makes at the flat-plane crankshaft or wheels, but there’s no denying that we’re dealing with an improvement over the bone-stock Z06.
“The world’s first twin-turbo 2023 Corvette Z06” was also tested on public roads, with Emelia holding the steering wheel with one hand and her smartphone in the other hand, filming the whole thing. As a brief refresher, almost all states have in place fines for the use of electronic devices while driving. Notable exception? That is – of course – Montana.
The California-based YouTuber has also blurred the digital speed readout and gear indicator, although it’s easy to tell that she takes her foot off the throttle in second and third. Given the kind of speeds the Z06 can reach in second and third at full song, the blurred area isn’t all that surprising. To whom it may concern, the speed limit in California’s business districts and residential areas is 25 miles per hour (just under 40 kilometers per hour).
Given time, we’ll see how effective those turbochargers are in the quarter mile. Later on, General Motors will have a go at boosting the LT6 to create the LT7. As opposed to the hot-vee layout of the 4.2-liter LTA in the discontinued Cadillac CT6-V Blackwing, the 5.5-liter LT7 in the ZR1 features a couple of turbochargers on its sides due to packaging reasons.
The ZR1 is expected to launch in 2024 for the 2025 model year at the earliest, and it’s not the only force-fed C8 in the offing. The mid-engine Corvette will be retired after the Zora, which combines the LT7 mentioned earlier with an electrified front axle. Said front-mounted electric motor will premiere next year in the 2024 model year Chevrolet Corvette E-Ray.
The E-Ray is rumored to pack in the ballpark of 600 horsepower and more torque than the Stingray and Z06. The internal combustion-only Stingray packs 495 horsepower and 470 pound-feet (637 Nm) of torque with the optional performance exhaust, whereas the Z06 is rocking 670 horsepower and 460 pound-feet (623 Nm). The Z06 redlines at a sonorous 8,600 rpm.
The orange-painted midship from Bowling Green further sweetens the deal with a boost gauge, as well as monitoring devices tasked with monitoring the motorsport-derived powerplant. Emelia doesn’t know how much power it makes at the flat-plane crankshaft or wheels, but there’s no denying that we’re dealing with an improvement over the bone-stock Z06.
“The world’s first twin-turbo 2023 Corvette Z06” was also tested on public roads, with Emelia holding the steering wheel with one hand and her smartphone in the other hand, filming the whole thing. As a brief refresher, almost all states have in place fines for the use of electronic devices while driving. Notable exception? That is – of course – Montana.
The California-based YouTuber has also blurred the digital speed readout and gear indicator, although it’s easy to tell that she takes her foot off the throttle in second and third. Given the kind of speeds the Z06 can reach in second and third at full song, the blurred area isn’t all that surprising. To whom it may concern, the speed limit in California’s business districts and residential areas is 25 miles per hour (just under 40 kilometers per hour).
Given time, we’ll see how effective those turbochargers are in the quarter mile. Later on, General Motors will have a go at boosting the LT6 to create the LT7. As opposed to the hot-vee layout of the 4.2-liter LTA in the discontinued Cadillac CT6-V Blackwing, the 5.5-liter LT7 in the ZR1 features a couple of turbochargers on its sides due to packaging reasons.
The ZR1 is expected to launch in 2024 for the 2025 model year at the earliest, and it’s not the only force-fed C8 in the offing. The mid-engine Corvette will be retired after the Zora, which combines the LT7 mentioned earlier with an electrified front axle. Said front-mounted electric motor will premiere next year in the 2024 model year Chevrolet Corvette E-Ray.
The E-Ray is rumored to pack in the ballpark of 600 horsepower and more torque than the Stingray and Z06. The internal combustion-only Stingray packs 495 horsepower and 470 pound-feet (637 Nm) of torque with the optional performance exhaust, whereas the Z06 is rocking 670 horsepower and 460 pound-feet (623 Nm). The Z06 redlines at a sonorous 8,600 rpm.