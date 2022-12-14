1972 Chevrolet Corvette “Barn King” Quietly Waits for a Full Restoration in an Old Garage

The popularity of the Chevrolet Corvette coupe was already growing in 1972, so the new body style managed to outsell the convertible once again.
Out of the approximately 27,000 Vettes that got to see daylight that year, close to 20,500 were born as coupes, with the production of convertibles dropping to 6,500 units.
One of these few convertibles is right here fighting for life, though it’s pretty clear from the photo gallery that the car has been going through quite a lot lately.
Let’s start with the obvious and tell you this 1972 Vette is a project car that has no other option than a full restoration. You don’t have to be a rocket scientist to figure out the convertible has been sitting for a very long time, and according to eBay seller lc73f350, there’s a chance you’ll be impressed with what you’re going to find on the car.
First and foremost, there are no cracks in the body, and this is certainly good news for such an old Corvette. No word has been said about the amount of rust on the floors and in the trunk, but these should be the first places to look for such damage anyway.
Born with a 350 (5.7-liter), the Vette now comes with a lot of barn air under the hood, as the powertrain has already been removed, most likely to make its way to another project. This means you can very well go for a restomod, of course, if you don’t have the correct engine to bring this Corvette back to factory specifications.
Other than that, we’re being told the car is as complete as it gets, and this is probably what’s making it so intriguing for buyers out there. The auction has already recorded close to 20 bids, and the top offer at the time of writing is $6,800.
