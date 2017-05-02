TVR Trademarks Griffith Name, Ford V8 Modified By Cosworth Sounds Amazing

There’s no secret TVR is working on an all-new sports car
, the first since Nikolay Smolensky sold the company to a syndicate of businessman led by Led Edgar. Currently known under the T37 codename, the yet-to-be-named model is expected to be revealed later in 2017. More to the point, it's coming this very September.
Ever since TVR announced that it’s coming back in style, there has been lots of gossip regarding the newcomer’s name. From the pictured teaser
, it would be safe to assume that Tuscan is the way to go considering that the next-generation model sits next to a pair of Tuscans from very different eras.
This theory holds even more water considering that TVR owns the Tuscan trademark since 2016, having applied for this name with the EUIPO back in 2015. On the flip side, TVR called dibs on Griffith. According to the EUIPO's records, the British automaker has three uses for the respective handle.
First registered in 2016, “Griffith”
is intended for use for goods such as “clothing; footwear; headgear”
and “electronic games services; telephone games services.”
And now, brace yourself for the
plot twist: There's a second application for the same trademark, this time filed back in April 2017, for “motor cars”
and ”parts and fittings for motor cars included in class 12.”
Whichever name the new TVR sports car will be given, there’s no denying the wait will be worth it. Other than what we already know from the automaker, there are two things you might want to be aware about the T37. According to John Chasey, operations director at TVR
, the starting point for what hides under the hood comes in the guise of a naturally aspirated “5.0-liter Ford V8.”
But after Cosworth works its magic on the Coyote V8, the sound is so good it beggars belief. Turn your speakers up and press play to properly understand what’s what. It should be noted, though, that the test mule in the following video teaser is based on the 1996 - 2003 Cerbera. And thanks goodness, the production model will be offered with a six-speed manual transmission.