2018 Suzuki GSX-S750 Gets New Yoshimura Exhaust

The new Suzuki GSX-S750 naked sounds awesome even in its stock form, but if you want a bit less bulk hanging to its side along with a slight increase in power, Yoshimura has your back with a new slip-on exhaust.





The new Alpha T Street Series Work Finish stainless slip-on comes with a carbon fiber heat shield and weights only 4.8 pounds (2.1 kg) compared to the 10-pound (4.5 kg) stock unit.



Soundwise, the slip-on will let the GSX-S750 spew gases more freely thus making it a bit noisier than stock. Burbles and small backfires on deceleration are included. However, Yoshimura labeled the unit as a “qualified manufacturer declared replacement part”, which should make it legal about anywhere.



To sweeten the looks of your bike, the company also put out a new fender eliminator kit specially developed for the 2018 GSX-S750 which gets rid of the bulky standard construction and replaces it with a sleek illuminated number plate frame that can carry the original turn signals.



Mind you this setup will allow for water and road grime to get airborne and land on your rear seat or even your back in case of riding in the rain.



As far as prices go, the 2018 Suzuki GSX-S760 Street Series Alpha T slip on costs $549, while for the fender eliminator kit you’ll need to fork out an extra 139 bucks.



Both products are now available to buy and you can check out the video below for a sound comparison between stock and Yoshimura exhaust.



