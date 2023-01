Turbo Rage Against the Malaise Machines: the ‘77 Bill Mitchell Special Development Camaro

1977 was when the Chevrolet Camaro outsold the Mustang – a first since the GM pony had arisen ten years earlier. That same year, Bill Mitchell – the piston tamer, not the stylist – fiddled with the LT Camaro and gave the world a special performance automobile.Mitchell garnered his high-performance skills in the company of Mark Donohue (the Z/28 race driver and champion) in the early seventies. The duo was developing a Camaro to win the International Race of Champions (Donohue had won the inaugural ’73-’74 edition of the competition).With the knowledge acquired during their partnership, Mitchell created the Concept Camaro of ’77, a turbo-powered variant of the Luxury Touring coupe. Eight such cars were built – or so the rumor has it – and each had an impressive list of modifications that set them apart from the stock units.A turbocharger fed seven PSI for the water/alcohol combustion chamber cooling mixture. A cowl induction hood kept the engine breathing smoothly. An air cooler for the 350 CID (5.7-liter) V8 allowed for better power and torque peak numbers.Modified ported and polished heads sit on top of the Chevy small block , and a four-speed manual sends the power (which is not rated) to the rear wheels. To help the gearbox cope with the engine’s high output, a transmission oil cooler was fitted to the ‘77 Camaro.Stronger front and rear sway bars and adjustable Koni shocks keep the car sharply in its tracks. The IROC-inspired front air dam (designed by Bill himself) immediately draws attention to the exceptional Chevrolet. Also, the front-end alignment was redone entirely – the engineer (who won nine divisional SCCA titles in his 13-year racing career) started from the ground up with his Chevy.Overall, Bill Mitchell ultimately wanted to make the Camaro a better-handling automobile - something Detroit devastatingly lacked compared to the European competition. His racing background itched him to kick up the power and torque ratings, too.Remember, the year was 1977, and a stock Camaro dripped some 170 hp (172 PS) from the 5.7-liter V8. Even the revived Z28 – once a tremendous drag strip machine – cranked only 185 hp (188 PS). Despicable, to say the least, given that those numbers were better suited to regular, blue-collared automobiles from the mid-50s rather than to high-end muscle.Many optional extras compliment the “special” nomenclature – A/C, power windows, power brakes (with discs on the front), power steering, or the Racemark steering wheel. A closer look will also notice the rear window straps and 14-inch Minilite wheels. The brakes also got a complete upgrade revision, with sintered pads and new lines.Also, the race-style bolstered bucket seats hint at the unusual setup of this performance Camaro. The red cloth interior is one strong incentive to lean on the right-side pedal. Since 2016, the car underwent an overhaul – the clutch, driveshaft, and muffler were replaced, and the engine was re-tuned. The rare and exceptional Camaro is for sale – at no reserve, with 31,000 shown miles (TMU), with original purchase documents and service records.