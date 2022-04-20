This 1968 AMC Javelin Set a Speed Record at Bonneville, It Can Be Yours

Introduced in 1967 as a replacement for the Rambler Marlin, the AMC Javelin took on the highly popular Ford Mustang and Chevrolet Camaro in the pony car segment. It never became a hit with muscle car fanatics, but it scored a few important benchmarks for AMC.
For starters, the Javelin incorporated a few industry-first safety innovations, including fiberglass padding for the windshield posts and flush-mounted, paddle-style door handles. AMC also eliminated bright trim from the cabin to reduce glare.
The Javelin also won the SCCA Trans-Am series three times in the 1970s and became the first pony car to be used as a normal highway patrol police car in 1971, when the Alabama Highway Patrol bought more than 100 examples. What's more, a specially-prepped Javelin set a speed record at the Bonneville Salt Flats.
Specifically, a 1968 Javelin modified by Craig Breedlove and Edelbrock Engineering was driven to a flying mile speed of 161.73 mph (260.27 kph). Of course, this number wasn't enough to make the Javelin the world's fastest car, but it put it at the top of the C-Production class. And the benchmark stood for many years.
American Motors built three cars for this record attempt, all finished in the AMC-specific and very American red-white-and-blue livery. While far from stock, this Bonneville-spec Javelin is definitely the rarest of its kind. And the very car that set the record back in 1968 is set to go under the hammer via Mecum Auctions at Indy 2022 in May.
The Javelin presents itself in almost Concours-ready condition. And amazingly enough, it's not the result of a frame-off restoration. This pony car was driven for only 19 miles (31 km) at the Bonneville Salt Flats, trailered before and after the event, and then preserved as a museum piece. No wonder it's been featured in various magazines, including Hot Rod and Car Craft, throughout the years.
So what else makes this Javelin special beyond the record and the livery? Well, it draws juice from a very special 304-cubic-inch V8 engine that features a prototype 2x4-barrel aluminum intake designed by Vic Edelbrock and special heads built by Joe Mondello. The chassis was also modified by Craig Breedlove.
And in case you don't know who Breedlove is, he's a five-time world land speed record holder and the first person in history to reach 500 and 600 mph (805 and 966 kph). Perhaps "Spirit of America" rings a bell?
And this Javelin isn't the only AMC he drove to glory. In January 1968, Breedlove was one of three drivers that set no fewer than 14 USAC and FIA certified speed records for cars of any engine size and 106 records for vehicles with powerplants smaller than 488 cubic inches (8.0 liters). A month later, he drove an AMC AMX to a whopping 200 mph (322 kph) at the Salt Flats. Amazing, I know!
Dubbed "Bonneville Speed Spectacular," this Javelin is one of 17 AMC vehicles scheduled to be auctioned off at the Indy event, including a 1970 Javelin Mark Donohue Edition and a pair of 1969 SC/Ramblers. There's no price estimate for the Bonneville racer, but it's safe to assume it will change hands for a six-figure sum. It's not something anyone would want to use as a daily driver, but it's a cool piece of racing history.
The Javelin also won the SCCA Trans-Am series three times in the 1970s and became the first pony car to be used as a normal highway patrol police car in 1971, when the Alabama Highway Patrol bought more than 100 examples. What's more, a specially-prepped Javelin set a speed record at the Bonneville Salt Flats.
Specifically, a 1968 Javelin modified by Craig Breedlove and Edelbrock Engineering was driven to a flying mile speed of 161.73 mph (260.27 kph). Of course, this number wasn't enough to make the Javelin the world's fastest car, but it put it at the top of the C-Production class. And the benchmark stood for many years.
American Motors built three cars for this record attempt, all finished in the AMC-specific and very American red-white-and-blue livery. While far from stock, this Bonneville-spec Javelin is definitely the rarest of its kind. And the very car that set the record back in 1968 is set to go under the hammer via Mecum Auctions at Indy 2022 in May.
The Javelin presents itself in almost Concours-ready condition. And amazingly enough, it's not the result of a frame-off restoration. This pony car was driven for only 19 miles (31 km) at the Bonneville Salt Flats, trailered before and after the event, and then preserved as a museum piece. No wonder it's been featured in various magazines, including Hot Rod and Car Craft, throughout the years.
So what else makes this Javelin special beyond the record and the livery? Well, it draws juice from a very special 304-cubic-inch V8 engine that features a prototype 2x4-barrel aluminum intake designed by Vic Edelbrock and special heads built by Joe Mondello. The chassis was also modified by Craig Breedlove.
And in case you don't know who Breedlove is, he's a five-time world land speed record holder and the first person in history to reach 500 and 600 mph (805 and 966 kph). Perhaps "Spirit of America" rings a bell?
And this Javelin isn't the only AMC he drove to glory. In January 1968, Breedlove was one of three drivers that set no fewer than 14 USAC and FIA certified speed records for cars of any engine size and 106 records for vehicles with powerplants smaller than 488 cubic inches (8.0 liters). A month later, he drove an AMC AMX to a whopping 200 mph (322 kph) at the Salt Flats. Amazing, I know!
Dubbed "Bonneville Speed Spectacular," this Javelin is one of 17 AMC vehicles scheduled to be auctioned off at the Indy event, including a 1970 Javelin Mark Donohue Edition and a pair of 1969 SC/Ramblers. There's no price estimate for the Bonneville racer, but it's safe to assume it will change hands for a six-figure sum. It's not something anyone would want to use as a daily driver, but it's a cool piece of racing history.