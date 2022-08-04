Turbo-Cummins Swapped Mustang Pulls Cement Truck and Does a Burnout at the Same Time

Westen Champlin is a renaissance man, a jovial Kansas farmboy whose biggest passion is making more horsepower than anyone ever really needs in their life. His Cummins turbodiesel-swapped late model Ford Mustang, the "Smokestang," might be his crowning achievement. But what Cummins diesel is complete without something to tow?
Because Champlin is a cultured and sophisticated DIY power junkie, he happens to have an old Caterpillar diesel school bus fresh from a certifiably redneck Overlanding trip. During that adventure, the bus's exhaust bottomed out on a rock, fusing it shut. All the more reason to fasten a tow hitch onto the back of the Smokestang and see just how far this remarkable beast of a Mustang can tow a big yellow school bus.
With ropes attached at either end, the car proceeds to do a big smokey burnout as it towed the bus along at what can only be described as a gingerly walking pace. A heavy-duty tow truck, it may not be. As a spectacle for all petrolheads to love and adore, it's just about perfect. But that wasn't enough. Westen knew he could tow more with his prized Smokestang.
So, off the two went to a California film shoot, complete with a makeup booth and Westen's own trailer. A pretty sweet gig for sure, but the star of the show is the cement truck sitting and waiting to be fastened via straps to the rear end of the Smokestang. When all was said and done, the mighty Mustang spun its wheels and belched black smoke.
Slowly but surely, this torque monster of Westen Champlin's creation was trundling the burly cement truck along while Westen and a passenger sat in the cockpit laughing and yelling like it was a religious experience. We love simple content like that around here. No politics, no drama, no toxicity. Just burnouts and clouds of diesel and tire smoke.
