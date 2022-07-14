Car Builders, Tuning Lovers, Adrenaline Junkies, This Is for You! Roadkill Nights Is Near

Just a month ago, the organizers of Roadkill Nights Powered by Dodge announced for the first time this year's event, and now they are coming back with detailed information as August 13 approaches, and the adrenaline starts to feel in the air.
One of the most important information revealed by the organizers is that the tickets for the festival can now be bought and we are curious to see if they will run out as fast as they did for HOT ROD Drag Week, in less than a few minutes. More than 40,000 spectators are expected to experience some crazy days, where peace and quiet are the last things they will find.
This year's show promises the exaltation of the last 7 years and something more. Passionate about building, fixing, tuning and drifting, eight car builders and also automotive content gurus will compete in the bracket-style showdown to then dethrone (or not) last year's Grudge Match winner, Alex Taylor.
On the list of favorite opponents are Tavarish, Westen Champlin and throtl, plus newcomers: Christina Roki, Demonology, Corruptt Builds, Collete Davis and David Patterson. Grudge match builders will have at their disposal two new "toys" - a Hellcrate Redeye 6.2L Supercharged Crate HEMI® engine and a plug-and-play Hellcrate Redeye 6.2L Supercharged Crate HEMI Engine Control Unit (ECU), with which to upgrade their cars for one hell of a race.
To spice things up, celebrities from the "Roadkill" world will join the event, such as David Freiburger, Mike Finnegan and Dodge Ambassador crowned in May this year, Preston Patterson.
Since the young generation is responsible for the future of the car industry, students can apply for The Mopar Career Automotive Program (CAP) at the festival, in order to learn technical skills that they will be able to implement in a Chrysler, Dodge or Jeep technician position.
The event will start with a press conference on August 12, followed by the main event on the 13th. The cream of the crop will be represented by 3 days of madness and adrenaline on M1 Concourse, and the end will be given to the Dodge brand display.
Ticket prices range from $ 25 as a general spectator to $ 385 for The Ultimate Package, and for those unable to attend, the event will be presented live on the official MotorTrend and Dodge channels.
