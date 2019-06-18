Tuned Porsche Cayenne Turbo Drag Races Jeep Trackhawk, Knockout Follows

The idea that the Porsche Cayenne Turbo can be left behind by the Jeep Grand Cherokee Trackhawk is brilliant or disastrous, with this obviously depending on whether you sits inside or outside the German super-SUV. Then again, there are owners of the Zuffenhausen machine that simply can't stand checking out the posterior of the Trackhawk. And the solution for them is obvious, with aftermarket developers being glad to help.
In fact, we're here to showcase a drag race between a Cayenne Turbo and a Grand Cherokee Trackhawk. The adventure took place over in Russia, with the hostilities having been held by the DSC Off label.
It all kicked off with a battle between the standard cars, which awaits you at the 12:26 point of the clip below. And while the 550 hp of the Porscha and the 717 hp of the Jeep make the outcome obvious, still baseline testing adventure is still worthy of your attention.
However, the icing on this velocity cake doesn't start arriving until the 14:56 point, which is when the slab of America and the German tool duke it out with the latter in modded form.
The twin-turbo 4.0-liter V8 of the Porsche has been gifted with a Stage I ECU play delivered by Gorilla Racing.
Oh, and if you happen to miss the said race, there's no need to fret, as another battle of the sort awaits you at the 16:27 point of the video (the drivers were willing to ensure the conclusion of the race is relevant, so they went at it for a second time).
Now, those of you willing to see how much of a difference the said electronic gym trip makes should head over to the 18:04 point of the video, as that's where a stock-vs-tuned dashboard instrument comparo is offered (numer fans will be thrilled by this one).
It all kicked off with a battle between the standard cars, which awaits you at the 12:26 point of the clip below. And while the 550 hp of the Porscha and the 717 hp of the Jeep make the outcome obvious, still baseline testing adventure is still worthy of your attention.
However, the icing on this velocity cake doesn't start arriving until the 14:56 point, which is when the slab of America and the German tool duke it out with the latter in modded form.
The twin-turbo 4.0-liter V8 of the Porsche has been gifted with a Stage I ECU play delivered by Gorilla Racing.
Oh, and if you happen to miss the said race, there's no need to fret, as another battle of the sort awaits you at the 16:27 point of the video (the drivers were willing to ensure the conclusion of the race is relevant, so they went at it for a second time).
Now, those of you willing to see how much of a difference the said electronic gym trip makes should head over to the 18:04 point of the video, as that's where a stock-vs-tuned dashboard instrument comparo is offered (numer fans will be thrilled by this one).