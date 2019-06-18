autoevolution
 

Odin Is Pleased: Aston Martin AM-RB 003 Hypercar Gets Named Valhalla

18 Jun 2019, 11:56 UTC ·
by author pic
Home > News > Car Profile
It’s been known for some time the upcoming Aston Martin Valkyrie hypercar will have an offspring. Until now, the baby’s name was a codename, AM-RB 003. But on Tuesday (June 18), that changed, and now there’s one more V-named car with a V-shaped engine in the Aston Martin lineup.
60 photos
Aston Martin AM-RB 003Aston Martin AM-RB 003Aston Martin AM-RB 003Aston Martin AM-RB 003Aston Martin AM-RB 003Aston Martin AM-RB 003Aston Martin AM-RB 003Aston Martin AM-RB 003Aston Martin AM-RB 003Aston Martin AM-RB 003Aston Martin AM-RB 003Aston Martin AM-RB 003Aston Martin AM-RB 003Aston Martin AM-RB 003Aston Martin AM-RB 003Aston Martin AM-RB 003Aston Martin AM-RB 003Aston Martin AM-RB 003Aston Martin AM-RB 003Aston Martin AM-RB 003Aston Martin AM-RB 003Aston Martin AM-RB 003Aston Martin AM-RB 003Aston Martin AM-RB 003Aston Martin AM-RB 003Aston Martin AM-RB 003Aston Martin AM-RB 003Aston Martin AM-RB 003Aston Martin AM-RB 003Aston Martin AM-RB 003Aston Martin AM-RB 003Aston Martin AM-RB 003Aston Martin AM-RB 003Aston Martin AM-RB 003Aston Martin AM-RB 003Aston Martin AM-RB 003Aston Martin AM-RB 003Aston Martin AM-RB 003Aston Martin AM-RB 003Aston Martin AM-RB 003Aston Martin AM-RB 003Aston Martin AM-RB 003Aston Martin AM-RB 003Aston Martin AM-RB 003Aston Martin AM-RB 003Aston Martin AM-RB 003Aston Martin AM-RB 003Aston Martin AM-RB 003Aston Martin AM-RB 003Aston Martin AM-RB 003Aston Martin AM-RB 003Aston Martin AM-RB 003Aston Martin AM-RB 003Aston Martin AM-RB 003Aston Martin AM-RB 003Aston Martin AM-RB 003Aston Martin AM-RB 003Aston Martin AM-RB 003Aston Martin AM-RB 003
The carmaker said in a statement the production name for the new hypercar is Valhalla, and soon a limited number of such machines will begin selling. The naming is a confirmation of the rumors that surfaced ever since last year, when Aston trademarked Valhalla.

“In following the Valkyrie we knew the Aston Martin Valhalla needed to make a strong statement of its own, yet also offer continuity and a clear connection,” said trying to justify the choice of name the company’s CEO Andy Palmer.

“For those fortunate enough to own one I’m sure they will recognize and appreciate the name’s connotations of glory and happiness, for there can be few more hallowed places than the driver’s seat of an Aston Martin Valhalla.”

Taking advantage of the lessons learned in the development of the Valkyrie, the new car uses the same lightweight construction methods and aerodynamics cues. It is powered by a hybrid powertrain system that comprises a turbocharged V6 gasoline internal combustion engine and a battery-electric system.

Developed just as the Valkyrie together with Red Bull Advanced Technologies, the powertrain is supposed to have a total output of around 1,000 horsepower. Given the car’s target weight – rumored to be less than 1,350 kg (2,976 lbs) - that would mean a power-to-weight ratio of 750 hp per ton and an acceleration time of around  2.5 seconds.

The British carmaker also confirmed the limited production run for the car. As per the announcement, there will be only 500 units of the Valhalla built. The price and when the start of production for the hypercar will take place have not been announced.
Aston Martin Valhalla Aston Martin AM-RB 003 Aston Martin Valkyrie aston martin hypercar
press release
Car, Go Make Me Some Money! Engine Break-In: What You Need to Know Alfred Neubauer: the First “Don” of Motor RacingAlfred Neubauer: the First “Don” of Motor Racing
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? 5 Top Rated Electric Scooters to Cure Your Lime and Bird Addiction Lamborghini: the Italian Supercar Dynasty That Was Created Out of VengeanceLamborghini: the Italian Supercar Dynasty That Was Created Out of Vengeance
On Electric Harleys and New Generations 5 Must Have Truck Bed Accessories Your Pickup Badly Needs Can Cars Be Hacked? Inside Secure CSO Asaf Ashkenazi Says Yes. By AnyoneCan Cars Be Hacked? Inside Secure CSO Asaf Ashkenazi Says Yes. By Anyone
Manipulated Into Liking Cars 5 Essential Car Accessories for the Summer Vacation Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
The Engine Start-Stop Systems Conspiracy Upgrading Your Car: Top 5 Android Auto / Apple CarPlay Multimedia Systems Aprils Fools' Pranks We’d Love or Hate to See Come TrueAprils Fools' Pranks We’d Love or Hate to See Come True
The Perversion of the Fast and the Furious The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One When Ford Told Ferrari to Shove It Using a Race CarWhen Ford Told Ferrari to Shove It Using a Race Car
Smoke and Mirrors: Volvo's New Top Speed Limit The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
ASTON MARTIN models:
ASTON MARTIN Vantage AMRASTON MARTIN Vantage AMR CoupeASTON MARTIN DBS Superleggera VolanteASTON MARTIN DBS Superleggera Volante Roadster & ConvertibleASTON MARTIN Rapide AMRASTON MARTIN Rapide AMR LuxuryASTON MARTIN Rapide EASTON MARTIN Rapide E LuxuryASTON MARTIN DBS SuperleggeraASTON MARTIN DBS Superleggera CoupeAll ASTON MARTIN models  
 
 