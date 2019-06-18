Odin Is Pleased: Aston Martin AM-RB 003 Hypercar Gets Named Valhalla

It’s been known for some time the upcoming Aston Martin Valkyrie hypercar will have an offspring. Until now, the baby’s name was a codename, AM-RB 003. But on Tuesday (June 18), that changed, and now there’s one more V-named car with a V-shaped engine in the Aston Martin lineup.
The carmaker said in a statement the production name for the new hypercar is Valhalla, and soon a limited number of such machines will begin selling. The naming is a confirmation of the rumors that surfaced ever since last year, when Aston trademarked Valhalla.
“In following the Valkyrie we knew the Aston Martin Valhalla needed to make a strong statement of its own, yet also offer continuity and a clear connection,” said trying to justify the choice of name the company’s CEO Andy Palmer.
“For those fortunate enough to own one I’m sure they will recognize and appreciate the name’s connotations of glory and happiness, for there can be few more hallowed places than the driver’s seat of an Aston Martin Valhalla.”
Taking advantage of the lessons learned in the development of the Valkyrie, the new car uses the same lightweight construction methods and aerodynamics cues. It is powered by a hybrid powertrain system that comprises a turbocharged V6 gasoline internal combustion engine and a battery-electric system.
Developed just as the Valkyrie together with Red Bull Advanced Technologies, the powertrain is supposed to have a total output of around 1,000 horsepower. Given the car’s target weight – rumored to be less than 1,350 kg (2,976 lbs) - that would mean a power-to-weight ratio of 750 hp per ton and an acceleration time of around 2.5 seconds.
The British carmaker also confirmed the limited production run for the car. As per the announcement, there will be only 500 units of the Valhalla built. The price and when the start of production for the hypercar will take place have not been announced.
“In following the Valkyrie we knew the Aston Martin Valhalla needed to make a strong statement of its own, yet also offer continuity and a clear connection,” said trying to justify the choice of name the company’s CEO Andy Palmer.
“For those fortunate enough to own one I’m sure they will recognize and appreciate the name’s connotations of glory and happiness, for there can be few more hallowed places than the driver’s seat of an Aston Martin Valhalla.”
Taking advantage of the lessons learned in the development of the Valkyrie, the new car uses the same lightweight construction methods and aerodynamics cues. It is powered by a hybrid powertrain system that comprises a turbocharged V6 gasoline internal combustion engine and a battery-electric system.
Developed just as the Valkyrie together with Red Bull Advanced Technologies, the powertrain is supposed to have a total output of around 1,000 horsepower. Given the car’s target weight – rumored to be less than 1,350 kg (2,976 lbs) - that would mean a power-to-weight ratio of 750 hp per ton and an acceleration time of around 2.5 seconds.
The British carmaker also confirmed the limited production run for the car. As per the announcement, there will be only 500 units of the Valhalla built. The price and when the start of production for the hypercar will take place have not been announced.