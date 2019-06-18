autoevolution
 

Porsche 911 Tubo Drag Races Tuned Hellcat, Fight Is Brutally Close

18 Jun 2019, 11:23 UTC ·
by author pic
Home > News > U-turn
The Porsche 911 Turbo and the Dodge Charger SRT Hellcat are as different as possible, with each of the two speed devils having its own way of delivering thrills. However, none of the aspects that set the supercar and the super-sedan apart matter when the beasts line up next to each other at the drag strip.
4 photos
Porsche 911 Tubo Drag Races HellcatPorsche 911 Tubo Drag Races HellcatPorsche 911 Tubo Drag Races Hellcat
And this is precisely what we're here to discuss - the sprinting battle between the Mopar four-door and the Neunelfer fortunately didn't take place on the street.

In fact, the Charger Hellcat and the 911 Turbo got together at the drag strip, with the hostilities taking place at the Palm Beach International Raceway.

However, this wasn't your average standing quarter-mile, since the brawl we're talking about involved a rolling takeoff. Of course, this brought a serious advantage for the Dodge, since it's no secret this would've been left behind by the all-paw Porsche during the initial phase of a standing start battle.

I'm not sure about the tech state of the 991.1 Porsche 911 Turbo we have here. Nevertheless, judging by the numbers delivered by the slab of America, it's obvious that the thing has been taken down the aftermarket route. In fact, the rumor mill talks about the blown 6.2-liter HEMI occupying the engine compartment of the car packing around 1,000 ponies.

This battle is just one of the races portrayed in the clip below and you should know that ones that come after it are also worthy of attention.

P.S.: While the numbers delivered by the two machines at the end of the clip aren't clearly visible, the cammer does mention these, so make sure to turn up the volume. As mentioned in the title above, this velocity brawl was extremely close, which means now would be a brilliant chance to bet on one of the two monsters.

Porsche 911 Turbo Dodge Charger Hellcat Dodge Porsche drag racing
Manipulated Into Liking Cars Engine Break-In: What You Need to Know Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? 5 Must Have Truck Bed Accessories Your Pickup Badly Needs Lamborghini: the Italian Supercar Dynasty That Was Created Out of VengeanceLamborghini: the Italian Supercar Dynasty That Was Created Out of Vengeance
Smoke and Mirrors: Volvo's New Top Speed Limit 5 Top Rated Electric Scooters to Cure Your Lime and Bird Addiction Alfred Neubauer: the First “Don” of Motor RacingAlfred Neubauer: the First “Don” of Motor Racing
Car, Go Make Me Some Money! 5 Essential Car Accessories for the Summer Vacation Aprils Fools' Pranks We’d Love or Hate to See Come TrueAprils Fools' Pranks We’d Love or Hate to See Come True
On Electric Harleys and New Generations The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) Can Cars Be Hacked? Inside Secure CSO Asaf Ashkenazi Says Yes. By AnyoneCan Cars Be Hacked? Inside Secure CSO Asaf Ashkenazi Says Yes. By Anyone
The Perversion of the Fast and the Furious Upgrading Your Car: Top 5 Android Auto / Apple CarPlay Multimedia Systems The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
The Engine Start-Stop Systems Conspiracy The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One When Ford Told Ferrari to Shove It Using a Race CarWhen Ford Told Ferrari to Shove It Using a Race Car
Latest car models:
PORSCHE 718 SpyderPORSCHE 718 Spyder Roadster & ConvertiblePORSCHE 718 Cayman GT4 (982)PORSCHE 718 Cayman GT4 (982) CoupeRENAULT ZoeRENAULT Zoe SmallBENTLEY Flying SpurBENTLEY Flying Spur LuxuryBMW 3 Series TouringBMW 3 Series Touring CompactAll car models  
 
 