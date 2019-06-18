Porsche 911 Tubo Drag Races Tuned Hellcat, Fight Is Brutally Close

The Porsche 911 Turbo and the Dodge Charger SRT Hellcat are as different as possible, with each of the two speed devils having its own way of delivering thrills. However, none of the aspects that set the supercar and the super-sedan apart matter when the beasts line up next to each other at the drag strip.
And this is precisely what we're here to discuss - the sprinting battle between the Mopar four-door and the Neunelfer fortunately didn't take place on the street.
In fact, the Charger Hellcat and the 911 Turbo got together at the drag strip, with the hostilities taking place at the Palm Beach International Raceway.
However, this wasn't your average standing quarter-mile, since the brawl we're talking about involved a rolling takeoff. Of course, this brought a serious advantage for the Dodge, since it's no secret this would've been left behind by the all-paw Porsche during the initial phase of a standing start battle.
I'm not sure about the tech state of the 991.1 Porsche 911 Turbo we have here. Nevertheless, judging by the numbers delivered by the slab of America, it's obvious that the thing has been taken down the aftermarket route. In fact, the rumor mill talks about the blown 6.2-liter HEMI occupying the engine compartment of the car packing around 1,000 ponies.
This battle is just one of the races portrayed in the clip below and you should know that ones that come after it are also worthy of attention.
P.S.: While the numbers delivered by the two machines at the end of the clip aren't clearly visible, the cammer does mention these, so make sure to turn up the volume. As mentioned in the title above, this velocity brawl was extremely close, which means now would be a brilliant chance to bet on one of the two monsters.
