Tuned Golf Car Proves (Once More) That Mansory Doesn't Know What Ridiculous Means

Mansory is synonymous with bold modified cars. And not just any rides, but some of the most expensive ever made. From Audis and BMWs to Ferraris, Lamborghinis, McLarens, and even Bugattis, name the brand, and chances are that they have molested at least one of their models.
Over the years, the controversial tuner has left its mark on other products. Motorcycles and lawnmowers, which can best be had with carbon-blocking eyewear, bear their signature. They have even modified golf carts because every golfer out there, amateur or professional, needs just that in their vision. Their tuned golf carts revolve around the ones made by Garia, some of which are said to be street-legal on both sides of the Atlantic Ocean.
A quick look on Mansory's website reveals that they have several takes on the Garia golf cart. One of them was inspired by Mercedes, another one is called the Mansory Edition, and it is a bit too colorful for its own good, and two more round off the offering, including the Off-X, which is a slightly more rugged proposal, and the Currus, which lacks a roof. The fifth project in this series was recently showcased online and is probably the most advanced yet.
Called the Garia Golf Cart by Mansory, it was bathed in forged carbon, a material that has become a bit too familiar at the tuner. It has a set of custom wheels, Mansory logos all around, and a bespoke interior design with fine leather upholstery in blue and occasional white accents. Their logo decorates the headrests, seatbelts, and steering wheel, and this premium proposal features a tablet-like display with a portrait-oriented screen in the middle of the dashboard.
We reckon some of the jet set is looking at this project, wondering how they can get one of their own. The best way to do that is to reach out to Mansory. Should you do that, you may also want to ask how much it costs because they haven't mentioned anything about the finances in the social media post embedded at the bottom of this story and on their website. Nevertheless, it is likely that this tuned golf car costs more than our daily cars, or that's the general idea anyway because there's no such thing as an affordable Mansory. Thus, if you ever thought that you could easily land one, think again, as you could be wrong.
Before calling it a story, we will leave you with a head-scratcher as this Garia golf cart tuned by Mansory doesn't seem to have room for golf clubs. Of course, we could be wrong, and there might be a hidden compartment somewhere for those, but we just cannot see it. Can you?
A quick look on Mansory's website reveals that they have several takes on the Garia golf cart. One of them was inspired by Mercedes, another one is called the Mansory Edition, and it is a bit too colorful for its own good, and two more round off the offering, including the Off-X, which is a slightly more rugged proposal, and the Currus, which lacks a roof. The fifth project in this series was recently showcased online and is probably the most advanced yet.
Called the Garia Golf Cart by Mansory, it was bathed in forged carbon, a material that has become a bit too familiar at the tuner. It has a set of custom wheels, Mansory logos all around, and a bespoke interior design with fine leather upholstery in blue and occasional white accents. Their logo decorates the headrests, seatbelts, and steering wheel, and this premium proposal features a tablet-like display with a portrait-oriented screen in the middle of the dashboard.
We reckon some of the jet set is looking at this project, wondering how they can get one of their own. The best way to do that is to reach out to Mansory. Should you do that, you may also want to ask how much it costs because they haven't mentioned anything about the finances in the social media post embedded at the bottom of this story and on their website. Nevertheless, it is likely that this tuned golf car costs more than our daily cars, or that's the general idea anyway because there's no such thing as an affordable Mansory. Thus, if you ever thought that you could easily land one, think again, as you could be wrong.
Before calling it a story, we will leave you with a head-scratcher as this Garia golf cart tuned by Mansory doesn't seem to have room for golf clubs. Of course, we could be wrong, and there might be a hidden compartment somewhere for those, but we just cannot see it. Can you?