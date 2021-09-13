Tuned Ford F-150 SVT Raptor SuperCrew Is Beyond Ready for Any Off-Road Challenge

The first-generation Ford F-150 SVT Raptor will go down as one of the most iconic performance-oriented pickup trucks ever built. It was originally available with a choice of two V8 engines, one with a displacement of 5.4-liters and the other one 6.2-liters. Both used the same six-speed automatic gearbox, but only one survived the 2011 model year.
Ford naturally decided to move forward with the larger unit, as it produced more power at 411 hp (417 ps) and 434 lb-ft (588 Nm) of torque, as opposed to the 5.4-liter V8 with its 310 hp (314 ps) and 390 lb-ft (529 Nm) of torque.
The truck you’re looking at here, getting auctioned off through Bring a Trailer, is equipped with the larger engine, as it’s a 2014 model. It also features several performance enhancements, both engine and chassis-wise.
Let’s start with the visuals, as the body is painted in a colorway dubbed ‘Terrain’ and it looks quite good once you also factor in the Raptor graphics package and various custom bits such as the SVC Smurf front bumper, Mazzulla rear bumper, hood air extractor, RCI skid plates, painted handles and 17-inch MHT Fuel Trophy wheels wrapped in 35x12.5” Toyo Open Country rubber.
Other highlights include the power-sliding rear window, sunroof, pillar lights, Line-X spray-in bedliner and a 40-inch LED light bar hidden behind the grille.
Moving on to the interior, we get leather upholstery for the heated and ventilated power front seats, silver trim on the dashboard, center console and door panels, sat-nav, air conditioning, plus a bunch of other features one would expect on a relatively modern truck.
As for overall performance, that 6.2-liter V8 unit comes with a John Lund Racing custom ECU, Stainless Works long-tube headers, a Ravelco engine lock and an RPG Off-Road exhaust kit. Then you’ve got the RPG BOLT front suspension kit, the ICON bump stops and RCV Performance axles. Make no mistake, this is a serious piece of kit.
