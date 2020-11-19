This 2014 Ford F-150 SVT Raptor SuperCab Is a 90-Mile Garage Queen

Ah, the original Raptor! Produced between the 2010 and 2014 model years, the first generation of the dune-bashing truck still is one of the coolest rigs out there. To some people, it’s even cooler than the second generation because it takes its mojo from an aspirated V8 rather than a turbo V6 that sounds like a glorified vacuum cleaner.
The 2014 model we’ll be covering today is one of the final units produced, and as opposed to most other F-150 Raptors in existence today, this one hasn’t been taken off the beaten path. According to the selling owner, “it’s never been rained on.”
Listed on Bring a Trailer with five days of bidding left, the jacked-up truck shows only 90.5 miles on the odometer. The seller and his father “owned the Vernie Jones Ford dealership in Jasper. We sold the business in the fall of 2014,” and since then, the SuperCab “has been stored in the old Ford building in downtown Jasper.”
Believed to be the sole 2014 Raptor in the world with less than 100 miles on the clock, this fellow here boasts the original window sticker, manufacturer’s literature like the owner’s manual, and a clean Georgia title in the seller’s name. The Carfax report shows no accidents or other damage, which is very good news indeed.
Originally sold for $47,260 including $1,195 for destination and delivery, the no-nonsense pickup with Fox Racing internal bypass shocks is equipped with two options in the guise of the $475 spray-in bedliner and $595 Raptor Plus Package that consists of a trailer brake controller and a rearview camera.
In other words, the first owner omitted the two most expensive and desirable options available at the time. More to the point, I'm talking about the 801A Package with satellite navigation and dual-zone climate control and the Raptor Special Edition Package with beadlock wheels.
Be that as it may, the chunky BFG T/A KO2s are complemented by up to 12 inches of suspension travel. Add 411 horsepower and 434 pound-feet to the mix, and you get more go-anywhere capability than most trucks out there.
Being a SuperCab, the shorter wheelbase should also serve you well off the beaten path and when you’re looking for a parking spot in the urban jungle.
Listed on Bring a Trailer with five days of bidding left, the jacked-up truck shows only 90.5 miles on the odometer. The seller and his father “owned the Vernie Jones Ford dealership in Jasper. We sold the business in the fall of 2014,” and since then, the SuperCab “has been stored in the old Ford building in downtown Jasper.”
Believed to be the sole 2014 Raptor in the world with less than 100 miles on the clock, this fellow here boasts the original window sticker, manufacturer’s literature like the owner’s manual, and a clean Georgia title in the seller’s name. The Carfax report shows no accidents or other damage, which is very good news indeed.
Originally sold for $47,260 including $1,195 for destination and delivery, the no-nonsense pickup with Fox Racing internal bypass shocks is equipped with two options in the guise of the $475 spray-in bedliner and $595 Raptor Plus Package that consists of a trailer brake controller and a rearview camera.
In other words, the first owner omitted the two most expensive and desirable options available at the time. More to the point, I'm talking about the 801A Package with satellite navigation and dual-zone climate control and the Raptor Special Edition Package with beadlock wheels.
Be that as it may, the chunky BFG T/A KO2s are complemented by up to 12 inches of suspension travel. Add 411 horsepower and 434 pound-feet to the mix, and you get more go-anywhere capability than most trucks out there.
Being a SuperCab, the shorter wheelbase should also serve you well off the beaten path and when you’re looking for a parking spot in the urban jungle.