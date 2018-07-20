Trump’s Military Parade to Cost at Least $12 Million

“3.4 million jobs created since our great Election Victory - far greater than ever anticipated, and only getting better as new and greatly improved Trade Deals start coming to fruition!” said Trump in one of his endless tweets this week. So when things are going so great, what’s $12 to $30 million in the grand scheme of things?

6 photos



It all depends on the number of troops to be brought to the capital, the distance they would have to be transported over and of course fuel for the vehicles attending.



According to



As a means to compensate for the lack of tanks, there will be a heavy aerial presence at the parade. Initially, Trump wanted a show equal in size and bling to the one the French have on Bastille Day.



The French have always wowed the world with the glamour of technology and troops despite their not so-great military achievements of past conflicts.



Historically, the United States doesn't have a federal government sanctioned military parade. The might of the U.S. military is usually shown in antithesis to that of the French, in theaters of war, and not on the capital's streets.



When he announced his plans earlier this year, America's 45th president was compared to North Korean leader Kim Jong-un or the ruler of some “banana republic.” $12 million is the estimate made by the Department of Defense on the cost of the military parade asked for by Donald Trump ever since the beginning of this year. And that’s only the initial estimate, with some saying the bill might end up being as high as $30 million.It all depends on the number of troops to be brought to the capital, the distance they would have to be transported over and of course fuel for the vehicles attending.According to Military Times , tanks and troops will be rolling down the streets of the nation’s capital on November 10. Well, actually only troops and vehicles that run on wheels, because the use of tanks has been rejected for fear of damaging the city’s infrastructure.As a means to compensate for the lack of tanks, there will be a heavy aerial presence at the parade. Initially, Trump wanted a show equal in size and bling to the one the French have on Bastille Day.The French have always wowed the world with the glamour of technology and troops despite their not so-great military achievements of past conflicts.Historically, the United States doesn't have a federal government sanctioned military parade. The might of the U.S. military is usually shown in antithesis to that of the French, in theaters of war, and not on the capital's streets.When he announced his plans earlier this year, America's 45th president was compared to North Korean leader Kim Jong-un or the ruler of some “banana republic.”