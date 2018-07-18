autoevolution
 

Donald Trump Unveils Details of Bold Air Force One Makeover

The current Air Force One that’s taking President Donald Trump all over the world, a modified Boeing 747, made its debut in 1990. It’s about time POTUS got a new plane.
In an interview filmed in Scotland last weekend and aired some hours ago on CBS, Trump speaks of the deal White House struck with Boeing, which will see a brand new Air Force One plane being made. The deal, according to the President, will save taxpayers $1.5 billion.

The new plane will cost $3.9 billion and will be unveiled by 2021. The initial deadline was 2024 but Trump fought to have it pushed to earlier, so he too could fly in the new bird.

After all, it was about time Air Force One got a makeover, he tells CBS. This will include a new color scheme, which will be more fitting: instead of traditional baby blue, the plane will be painted in blue, red and white.

Boeing gave us a good deal. And we were able to take that. But I said, 'I wonder if we should use the same baby blue colors?' And we're not. Red, white and blue,” Trump says. “Air Force One is going to be incredible. It's gonna be the top of the line, the top in the world. And it's gonna be red, white and blue, which I think is appropriate.”

I hate to say this, it's gonna be a long time,” he adds of the new project. “It's a very complex project. But by the time it gets built, you're gonna have many presidents, hopefully, use it and enjoy it.”

As for the “good deal” the White House got from Boeing, it was just last December that Trump was complaining on Twitter about $4 billion being too high a price tag for Air Force One, writing “cancel the order.” In typical fashion, he’s struck a deal for about the same amount and is claiming to save taxpayers money with it.



