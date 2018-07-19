On Board Putin’s Presidential Plane, Complete with Gym and Gold-Plated Toilet

Donald Trump’s Air Force One may be “fascinating” enough to make even a seasoned journalist like Piers Morgan act like a kid in a candy store, but Vladimir Putin’s Presidential plane is not too far behind.
And he has no less than 4 of them.
Following the controversial Helsinki summit between the 2 presidents, the media is having a field day comparing certain assets of the 2, from the cars they’re being driven in to the planes that take them from country to country and that can act as the last fighting ground in case of an emergency.
While Trump’s presidential plane is better equipped, larger and more expensive, Putin has 4 identical birds, each valued at $500 million. They too come with high-tech security specs but also with a lot of bling, which includes gold-plated toilets and golden finishes on furniture and the walls.
Produced by the Voronezh Aircraft Production Association, the luxurious IL-96-300PU planes are covered in a special coating that makes them harder to spot on the radar. They can reach top speeds of 560mph and fly as high as 39,000ft. They’re modified airliners with wider bodies, and include an office, a conference room, a bedroom, a kitchen, bathrooms, lounges and a gym. You don’t get at Putin’s age looking like he does by eating customized M&Ms, you know that.
Decorated in neoclassical style, the planes are equipped with leather sofas and chairs, and furniture with elaborate golden designs. They also include an advanced communications systems that makes them act like command centers in case of an emergency.
As News puts it, no one but those closest to Putin knows which of the 4 planes he’s going to board before a planned takeoff. Once he’s on board, a second plane travels along to act as decoy. In case of an emergency, the pilot can summon 68 fighter jets from the special Russian Aerospace Forces.
Since we’re on the topic of Putin’s Presidential plane, it seems it crossed into NATO airspace while taking him to the Helsinki summit, the New York Times informs.
“While flying from Russia to Finland on Monday morning, Mr. Putin’s presidential plane entered NATO airspace without clearance over a portion of the Baltic Sea that is often the site of Russian military jet fly-bys, the Estonian military said,” the publication reports.
The illegal crossing lasted only about 50 seconds. The Kremlin is yet to address the issue – or, for that matter, to acknowledge it.
