Piers Morgan Gets to See Air Force One in Person, Is Blown Away

Given his resume, you’d imagine there are few things that can still blow Piers Morgan away. But being on Air Force One is such a “fascinating” experience that even a seasoned journalist like Morgan can’t help himself. 5 photos



The full interview airs on Monday, but trailers for it already offer a taste of what’s to come. Morgan himself can’t stop hyping it, speaking about his experience on Air Force One as the most amazing thing to have happened to him in a very long time.



All things considered, he has every right to be impressed. It’s not everyone that gets to set foot on the Presidential plane and be shown around as he has been. Plus, this way, we also get to find out interesting stuff, like how Trump has customized M&Ms with his signature on the back.



“It was quite a night on Friday, [I’ve] got to say. You get on this plane, which is just the most high-tech, sophisticated, extraordinary thing that flies in the entire world,” Morgan says, as cited by the



“He’s got an Oval Office there he’s got a Situation Room, he’s even got his M&Ms. His presidential boxes of M&MS, with Donald J Trump on the back. If you get on Air Force One, you get to eat the M&Ms. Fascinating, fascinating evening.”



The interview started later than the scheduled hour because of Trump’s commitments with the Queen, Morgan continues. That means he got to see first-hand what happens when the President is running late.



You guessed it, it was a fascinating sight.



“We were late. He was late, he spent a lot more time with the Queen than he thought he would. He was late,” he explains.



“You watch this absolute army come in; helicopters everywhere, you’ve got Air Force One, and the back-up Air Force One, dozens of Secret Service, dozens of police, SAS guys in balaclavas… mayhem down there. Nothing takes off or lands while Air Force One is there.”



