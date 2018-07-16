British Spaceport to be Built in Scotland

Somehow, Donald Trump Managed to Get Lost on Air Force One

Donald Trump, wordsmith and overall genius (his words, not ours), managed to get lost on the Presidential plane, known as Air Force One 10 photos



Dorey-Stein worked for the Obama administration and 2 months under the Trump administration. Those 2 months were more than enough to know that she could no longer be impartial and that she could no longer stand being in Trump’s presence, she writes in the book, as cited by



Of the anecdotes included in the book, perhaps the funniest is how Trump somehow managed to get lost on a plane. Sure, it’s one of the safest, most high-tech planes in the world, but at the end of the day, it’s still just a plane.



“After takeoff, Trump gets lost while giving Melania a tour of the plane,” Dorey-Stein writes. The Presidential couple had started on a trip to their Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida.



“I don’t know how he gets lost, but he does. Air Force One is a beautiful bird, but it’s no different from any other commercial 747 in that there’s one narrow hallway that takes you from the front to the back,” the former stenographer continues.



Also on board of Air Force One, Trump did his best to intimidate Dorey-Stein by invading her personal space, much like he did with Hilary Clinton during the electoral debates. Obama would have never done such a thing, Dorey-Stein says.



Another thing Obama would have never done: turn the White House into



“The West Exec parking lot is no longer filled with Priuses and Chevys but with Porsches and Maseratis,” she writes. “The black frames that line the West Wing no longer display photographs of POTUS shaking hands with worlds leaders, little kids, and wounded warriors, instead, it’s a pathetic display of inauguration day crowds with the aerial shots cropped tight in the attempt to establish yet another ‘alternative fact.'”



