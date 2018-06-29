Mazda Protests Trump's Tariffs on Behalf of 32,000 Americans 

Martian Habitation Pod Concept to Be Shown at Goodwood

On Friday, the deadline set by the Commerce Department for companies to file comments on Donald Trump’s proposed increase in tariffs for vehicle imports expires. 15 photos



Their statement came in response to Trump’s request to the Commerce Department to conduct an investigation and determine whether imports of vehicles are a threat to national security. Another response on the matter was offered on Thursday by Mazda as well.



Mazda’s release follows the tone set by Toyota but is a bit more restrained. Whereas Toyota went for the throat by saying Americans working for it are not a national security threat, Mazda steered clear of giving witty responses.



The Japanese did express their support for the 32,000 Americans who earn a living working for Mazda and Mazda dealerships. It goes on saying, just like Toyota, that should the 25 percent tariff on the import of automobiles and automobile parts be imposed, it will in effect be a tax for American consumers.



“It will significantly increase the cost of every new vehicle sold in America, regardless of where it is built,” Mazda says.



"As Mazda begins construction of our new auto factory in Huntsville, Alabama, we urge the Commerce Department to reject the premise that auto imports are a threat to national security."



The dissent caused by the proposed increase in tariff has been visible in the automotive industry since the beginning of the week.



It started with



