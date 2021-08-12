Triumph Thruxton 1200 Books an Appointment at the Aftermarket Treatment Center

How would you react if you were the one who commissioned this project and got to see the fascinating result for the very first time?
Wroclaw-based Unikat Motorworks is a firm whose portfolio we visited on several occasions, and we’ll continue to do so time and time again. Most recently, the autoevolution pages were adorned with a unique Ducati 750 GT that cosplays as Bologna’s classic SuperSport – a genuine work of art showcasing these Poles’ abilities.
Given that it’s been a while since we admired their builds, we’ll go right ahead and introduce you to a breathtaking Triumph Thruxton 1200 bred on Unikat’s premises. Needless to say, the 2016 MY donor is a brilliant starting point for a bespoke exploit of this magnitude! Its liquid-cooled SOHC parallel-twin mill prides itself with four valves per cylinder and a humungous displacement of 1,200cc.
When the crankshaft spins at optimal rpm, this nasty animal will be more than happy to spawn 96 wicked ponies and a brutal torque output of 83 pound-feet (112 Nm). The oomph travels to a six-speed transmission, which is connected to the rear 17-inch hoop via an X-ring drive chain. Ultimately, this whole shebang translates to a top speed of 135 mph (217 kph).
Poland’s aftermarket gurus began by polishing (no pun intended) several components to a mirror finish, including Thruxton’s levers, forks and engine cases, among others. The following step consisted of tweaking the subframe in preparation for a tidy tail unit, dual-function LED lighting goodies and a solo saddle that’s been fabricated in-house.
The cockpit was honored with a unique pair of clip-on handlebars, which sport Motogadget bar-end blinkers and leather grips with red stitches. Moreover, the original exhaust system was replaced with a bespoke alternative that growls harder than the vocalist of a death metal band. After they’ve enveloped the wheels in premium Dunlop rubber, it was time for Unikat to decide on a paint scheme. A consultation with their client led them to a Bordeaux metallic red finish, joined by white pinstripes.
Given that it’s been a while since we admired their builds, we’ll go right ahead and introduce you to a breathtaking Triumph Thruxton 1200 bred on Unikat’s premises. Needless to say, the 2016 MY donor is a brilliant starting point for a bespoke exploit of this magnitude! Its liquid-cooled SOHC parallel-twin mill prides itself with four valves per cylinder and a humungous displacement of 1,200cc.
When the crankshaft spins at optimal rpm, this nasty animal will be more than happy to spawn 96 wicked ponies and a brutal torque output of 83 pound-feet (112 Nm). The oomph travels to a six-speed transmission, which is connected to the rear 17-inch hoop via an X-ring drive chain. Ultimately, this whole shebang translates to a top speed of 135 mph (217 kph).
Poland’s aftermarket gurus began by polishing (no pun intended) several components to a mirror finish, including Thruxton’s levers, forks and engine cases, among others. The following step consisted of tweaking the subframe in preparation for a tidy tail unit, dual-function LED lighting goodies and a solo saddle that’s been fabricated in-house.
The cockpit was honored with a unique pair of clip-on handlebars, which sport Motogadget bar-end blinkers and leather grips with red stitches. Moreover, the original exhaust system was replaced with a bespoke alternative that growls harder than the vocalist of a death metal band. After they’ve enveloped the wheels in premium Dunlop rubber, it was time for Unikat to decide on a paint scheme. A consultation with their client led them to a Bordeaux metallic red finish, joined by white pinstripes.