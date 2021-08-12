autoevolution
Triumph Thruxton 1200 Books an Appointment at the Aftermarket Treatment Center

12 Aug 2021, 19:14 UTC ·
How would you react if you were the one who commissioned this project and got to see the fascinating result for the very first time?
Wroclaw-based Unikat Motorworks is a firm whose portfolio we visited on several occasions, and we’ll continue to do so time and time again. Most recently, the autoevolution pages were adorned with a unique Ducati 750 GT that cosplays as Bologna’s classic SuperSport – a genuine work of art showcasing these Poles’ abilities.

Given that it’s been a while since we admired their builds, we’ll go right ahead and introduce you to a breathtaking Triumph Thruxton 1200 bred on Unikat’s premises. Needless to say, the 2016 MY donor is a brilliant starting point for a bespoke exploit of this magnitude! Its liquid-cooled SOHC parallel-twin mill prides itself with four valves per cylinder and a humungous displacement of 1,200cc.

When the crankshaft spins at optimal rpm, this nasty animal will be more than happy to spawn 96 wicked ponies and a brutal torque output of 83 pound-feet (112 Nm). The oomph travels to a six-speed transmission, which is connected to the rear 17-inch hoop via an X-ring drive chain. Ultimately, this whole shebang translates to a top speed of 135 mph (217 kph).

Poland’s aftermarket gurus began by polishing (no pun intended) several components to a mirror finish, including Thruxton’s levers, forks and engine cases, among others. The following step consisted of tweaking the subframe in preparation for a tidy tail unit, dual-function LED lighting goodies and a solo saddle that’s been fabricated in-house.

The cockpit was honored with a unique pair of clip-on handlebars, which sport Motogadget bar-end blinkers and leather grips with red stitches. Moreover, the original exhaust system was replaced with a bespoke alternative that growls harder than the vocalist of a death metal band. After they’ve enveloped the wheels in premium Dunlop rubber, it was time for Unikat to decide on a paint scheme. A consultation with their client led them to a Bordeaux metallic red finish, joined by white pinstripes.
