5 Harley-Davidson Holly Lotus Is the Exact Opposite of Pure, And We Don’t Mind

3 Harley-Davidson Shishigaya Is a Mesh of Parts, Old School Look Works Great

2 Harley-Davidson Backus Is the New Version of Breakout Cool

1 American Harley-Davidson Rocker Gets Remade in Japan as a Tribute to France

Bad Land Hades Chopper Gets So Low It Could Rule the Underworld

Japan is a peculiar place when it comes to vehicles. It’s the place where the kei cars live, for instance, and it’s also the reason behind the JDM term (Japanese domestic market), coined to describe vehicles specifically intended for the nation. 36 photos



Specializing in creating its own interpretations of



Shown back in 2018 at the Yokohama Hot Rod Custom Show, the Hades is one of the most extreme choppers that came out of Japan in recent times. It was built around a customized frame, heavily modified by the shop itself, and sports a polished Evo engine rocking a Mikuni carburetor.



Around these two elements the shop put together an insane machine. A massive 23-inch wheel adorns the front, while the rear is supported by an 18-inch one. Both rock air suspension that when properly used can lower the motorcycle so low it seems to be looking its rightful place in the underworld, or at least give the asphalt a good-old scraping.



Aside from the work of putting the thing together, Bad Land itself contributed a large number of parts made in-house, including the headlight, handlebar, front and rear fenders, gasoline tank, swingarm, and exhaust. On top of that, Arlen Ness supplied the foot control unit and handle grip, among others.



Although not as visible on the international scene as say their American counterparts, Japanese custom motorcycle garages too bring to the table creations the likes of which it is almost impossible to find anywhere else. Among them, Bad Land stands out with a virtually endless portfolio of projects.Specializing in creating its own interpretations of Harley-Davidson two-wheelers, the shop goes nuts from time to time and enters the extreme custom realm. It did so, for instance, with this motorcycle here, officially called 1992 EVO 300 Wide Tire Chopper, and nicknamed Hades for reasons that elude us.Shown back in 2018 at the Yokohama Hot Rod Custom Show, the Hades is one of the most extreme choppers that came out of Japan in recent times. It was built around a customized frame, heavily modified by the shop itself, and sports a polished Evo engine rocking a Mikuni carburetor.Around these two elements the shop put together an insane machine. A massive 23-inch wheel adorns the front, while the rear is supported by an 18-inch one. Both rock air suspension that when properly used can lower the motorcycle so low it seems to be looking its rightful place in the underworld, or at least give the asphalt a good-old scraping.Aside from the work of putting the thing together, Bad Land itself contributed a large number of parts made in-house, including the headlight, handlebar, front and rear fenders, gasoline tank, swingarm, and exhaust. On top of that, Arlen Ness supplied the foot control unit and handle grip, among others. Bad Land does not say how much the chopper cost to put together, and we have no info on what happened to it since shown in Yokohama three years ago.