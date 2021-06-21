Triumph Street Triple 765 RS Sounds Amazing on Track, Spits Flames on the Dyno

Ever since last year British bike maker Triumph teased its return to the world of Supersport racing. At the end of April 2021, the bike that will make all this possible was revealed, showing itself as what may very well be one of the major contenders for the Quattro Group British Supersport Championship.
The bike we’re talking about is a Street Triple 765 RS, tuned to the max by Triumph itself and its racing partners, the PTR team. Two bikes, ridden into combat by former WSS British rider Kyle Smith and former British MotoStar champion Brandon Paasch, will line up on the starting grid for the first time at Oulton Park next Sunday.
In anticipation of that moment, the Brits decided to give us a closer look at the motorcycle, and a taste of how its engine sounds when properly handled on the track, in the build-up before this weekend’s race. All that is accompanied (see video below) by comments on the bike coming from Chief Product Officer Steve Sargent, Dynavolt Triumph Racing Team Manager Simon Buckmaster, and rider Brandon Paasch.
We see the bike, powered by the same engine Triumph has been using on Moto2 race machines over the past couple of seasons, being subjected to some heavy testing, and we get to hear and see it in its natural element for the first time.
As a side note, the second video below shows the Dynavolt Street Triple going all crazy on the dyno, and ending up spitting flames after what was an incredible acceleration test.
The ultimate goal of Triumph’s participation in the British Supersport Championship is a possible return to World Supersport as soon as next year.
The Quattro Group British Supersport Championship comprises 11 races, taking riders to some of the most iconic British tracks, including Silverstone, Brands Hatch, and Donington Park. The series is scheduled to conclude in October.
In anticipation of that moment, the Brits decided to give us a closer look at the motorcycle, and a taste of how its engine sounds when properly handled on the track, in the build-up before this weekend’s race. All that is accompanied (see video below) by comments on the bike coming from Chief Product Officer Steve Sargent, Dynavolt Triumph Racing Team Manager Simon Buckmaster, and rider Brandon Paasch.
We see the bike, powered by the same engine Triumph has been using on Moto2 race machines over the past couple of seasons, being subjected to some heavy testing, and we get to hear and see it in its natural element for the first time.
As a side note, the second video below shows the Dynavolt Street Triple going all crazy on the dyno, and ending up spitting flames after what was an incredible acceleration test.
The ultimate goal of Triumph’s participation in the British Supersport Championship is a possible return to World Supersport as soon as next year.
The Quattro Group British Supersport Championship comprises 11 races, taking riders to some of the most iconic British tracks, including Silverstone, Brands Hatch, and Donington Park. The series is scheduled to conclude in October.