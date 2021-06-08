3 This Custom 1975 Honda CB750F Super Sport Is One Enthralling Cafe Racer

1 2021 Triumph Speed Twin Gains Horsepower, New and Better Hardware All Around

More on this:

Triumph Street Triple RS Undergoes a Radical Transformation You’ll Certainly Dig

Those of you who weren’t that fond of Triumph’s dual headlight setup will be glad to see it gone. 6 photos



Given its enthralling characteristics, we’d imagine the craftsmen over at Hong Kong’s



Within its skeleton, Triumph’s brute hosts a liquid-cooled 765cc inline-three mill that’s good for up to 121 wild horses at 11,750 rpm and a peak torque of 58 pound-feet (79 Nm) when the tachometer hits 9,350 revs per minute. Right, let’s cut to the chase now.



After discarding the vast majority of its stock bodywork items, the Barras brothers got in touch with Cali’s Airtech Streamlining to obtain an assortment of fiberglass goodies. These include an endurance racing-style half-fairing for the front end and an old-school tail section fitted at the rear.



The bike’s fuel tank was retained, but the same can’t be said for the



Up front, you will also spot a Koso LED headlight, aftermarket clip-ons, and Motogadget’s minute mo.blaze blinkers, as well as a neat carbon fiber fender. The machine’s three-cylinder powerplant exhales via a state-of-the-art titanium muffler developed by Spark. Lastly, the finishing touch comes in the form of a ravishing color scheme that hails from Porsche’s late ‘70s palette. Besides featuring lightweight construction and plenty of oomph on tap, the 2020 Triumph Street Triple RS also packs premium suspension and braking components to match. Therefore, it’s no wonder this ominous creature immediately comes across as an ideal candidate for a custom undertaking that should be second to none once complete.Given its enthralling characteristics, we’d imagine the craftsmen over at Hong Kong’s Angry Lane were truly delighted when a customer rode his pristine Street Triple RS into their garage. Before going into any details about the customization process itself, we'll be refreshing your memory with the bike’s main specs and features.Within its skeleton, Triumph’s brute hosts a liquid-cooled 765cc inline-three mill that’s good for up to 121 wild horses at 11,750 rpm and a peak torque of 58 pound-feet (79 Nm) when the tachometer hits 9,350 revs per minute. Right, let’s cut to the chase now.After discarding the vast majority of its stock bodywork items, the Barras brothers got in touch with Cali’s Airtech Streamlining to obtain an assortment of fiberglass goodies. These include an endurance racing-style half-fairing for the front end and an old-school tail section fitted at the rear.The bike’s fuel tank was retained, but the same can’t be said for the Street Triple ’s standard belly pan, which has been deleted in favor of a bespoke alternative. Next, a classy single-seater saddle was upholstered in-house using premium leather, and it can be seen taking pride of place atop the new tail.Up front, you will also spot a Koso LED headlight, aftermarket clip-ons, and Motogadget’s minute mo.blaze blinkers, as well as a neat carbon fiber fender. The machine’s three-cylinder powerplant exhales via a state-of-the-art titanium muffler developed by Spark. Lastly, the finishing touch comes in the form of a ravishing color scheme that hails from Porsche’s late ‘70s palette.