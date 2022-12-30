Trippie Redd Surprises Girlfriend Skye Morales With Bentley Bentayga EWB

Christmas is the best time of the year to spend time with your loved ones and surprise them with thoughtful gifts. When it comes to Trippie Redd, his thoughtful gift included a brand-new Bentley Bentayga for his girlfriend, Skye Morales.
Trippie Redd and Skye Morales have been going out for over a year, and a half and their relationship is going strong. Christmas has already passed, but that doesn’t mean that people don’t get opportunities to surprise those they love with expensive gifts.
Because the rapper surprised Skye Morales with a brand-new car. A few days after she got it, Morales took to social media to reveal he bought her a 2023 Bentley Bentayga and she absolutely loved it.
Skye took a lot of pictures of the SUV from different angles, and you could see the excitement on her face. She wrote, "My man just bought me a 2023 Bentley, I'm so grateful for you papa, thank you, I love you so much." She added that she already named it and chose "Rosè" because of its Rose Gold exterior, which seems to be the Metallurgical configuration with a light beige cabin combined with Newmarket Tan browns.
On his Instagram account, Trippie Redd also added several videos and pictures of Skye receiving her gift, and he wrote that he bought her a "better Bentley than mine."
It looks like Trippie Redd went for the latest Bentayga version, the EWB (Extended Wheelbase), which comes with a 4.0-liter twin-turbocharged V8 engine rated at 542 horsepower (550 ps) and 568 lb-ft (770 Nm) of torque.
When it comes to performance, the brand claims that the Bentayga EWB can sprint to 62 mph (100 kph) in just 4.6 seconds and will max out at 180 mph (290 kph). The spacious and luxurious SUV starts at around $266,000.
The rapper, whose real name is Michael Lamar White II, also owns a Bentley Bentayga. It's unclear which engine version he has, but one thing is for sure, though, her SUV is newer and definitely more elegant. Because Trippie Redd's is fully customed, with a matte black exterior and custom wrapping on the hood, also found on the door frames and the B pillar. It also includes privacy windows and red Japanese lettering on the wheel arches, plus, of course, aftermarket wheels that come with his name in red lettering on them.
Introduced back in 2015, the Bentayga is the first and only SUV in Bentley's current lineup. In 2020, the model received a facelift which brought some design changes and the W12 optional engine was no longer available, with the base model being powered by a 4.0-liter twin-turbo V8 engine, while customers could also go for a V6 plug-in hybrid. Meanwhile, the W12 became standard for the Bentayga Speed, introduced in August 2020. The British luxury car manufacturer added the EWB version in 2022.
Skye also posted a couple of snaps of her sitting in the backseat with some snacks and drinks, writing, "I'm in the back of my car, I'm too obsessed." Looks like Trippie Redd found the perfect Christmas gift.
