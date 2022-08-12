Bentley Bentayga EWB Gets Hand-Craftsmanship Sign-Off, Start of Production Draws Closer

Bentley’s new flagship is now closer to production, thanks to the sign-off required for the new hand-craftsmanship processes. The company will offer customers “the most individual Bentayga ever,” providing 24 billion cabin trim combinations and a unique (although optional) ambiance, thanks to the 68 LED lights used for Bentley’s Diamond Illumination feature.
Bentley has been using wood for its finely crafted dashboards since the very first Bentley in 1921. Fast-forward to today, Bentley’s still not cutting any corners when it comes to the materials they use - the craftsmen got better, as did technology.
You could say it’s a tale of old meets new, combining innovation with fine handcrafting to achieve world-class luxury.
According to the brand, “the skills of the craftspeople in Bentley’s Wood Shop are identical to those of the finest cabinet makers,” while the wood used in each Bentayga EWB takes over 10 hours to curate.
Besides that, with an innovative manufacturing process, finer threads, and smaller micro-stitches, Bentley will now deliver its “softest ever lofted quilting,” thanks to the same process used on the doors and seats of the jaw-dropping 2019 EXP 100 GT concept car. The automaker has never used this softer lofted quilting in production before.
The Bentayga EWB is here to set a new benchmark when it comes to craftsmanship and comfort. Moreover, hopping in a Bentley is not much different than flying private – the Crewe manufacturer can brag about its airline seats, but that’s another story.
With over 132 hours required to handcraft the new Bentley flagship, it seems like the EWB is here to show the world what true attention to detail really means.
The new Bentayga EWB will make its UK public debut at this year’s Southampton Boat Show between the 16-25th of September, where Bentley Motors has been confirmed as the exclusive luxury automotive partner.
You could say it’s a tale of old meets new, combining innovation with fine handcrafting to achieve world-class luxury.
According to the brand, “the skills of the craftspeople in Bentley’s Wood Shop are identical to those of the finest cabinet makers,” while the wood used in each Bentayga EWB takes over 10 hours to curate.
Besides that, with an innovative manufacturing process, finer threads, and smaller micro-stitches, Bentley will now deliver its “softest ever lofted quilting,” thanks to the same process used on the doors and seats of the jaw-dropping 2019 EXP 100 GT concept car. The automaker has never used this softer lofted quilting in production before.
The Bentayga EWB is here to set a new benchmark when it comes to craftsmanship and comfort. Moreover, hopping in a Bentley is not much different than flying private – the Crewe manufacturer can brag about its airline seats, but that’s another story.
With over 132 hours required to handcraft the new Bentley flagship, it seems like the EWB is here to show the world what true attention to detail really means.
The new Bentayga EWB will make its UK public debut at this year’s Southampton Boat Show between the 16-25th of September, where Bentley Motors has been confirmed as the exclusive luxury automotive partner.