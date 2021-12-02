Bentley Bentayga EWB Caught Stretching Its Legs Again, Why Isn't It Ready Yet?

Nissan Aims for the Moon With New Lunar Rover Concept Built With JAXA

A few months after the unveiling of the facelifted Bentayga last year, Bentley started working on a long-wheelbase model. We’ve seen it testing on a few occasions so far, with the rumor mill stating that it should have premiered already. 12 photos



As they continue to do that, prototypes will get caught in the open, like this one, snapped recently in Sweden by our spy photographers. It still wears the ‘



Nonetheless, until that happens, Bentleys will still have fuel tanks and will run on dead dinosaurs. The same goes for the Bentayga EWB, which is expected to pack the V8 and W12 engines. Some believe that a plug-in hybrid powertrain will be available for it too, yet since the automaker has remained tightlipped so far when it comes to this variant of the luxury SUV , we cannot confirm it yet.



