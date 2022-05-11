Trek's "Most Affordable" Powerfly 4 Will Still Empty Your Pockets of a Little Under $4K

Folks, Trek is a cycling team with a history dating back to 1975, and since those faithful days, they've grown to be one of the go-to teams for a bicycle. Heck, if you turn on your TV to any cycling, chances are that you'll see a Trek machine in the next few minutes. Did I mention that a few of their works are more expensive than some cars?
Well, this time around, you won't be buying a new car but rather what Trek feels is the right capability for the right buck; the Powerfly 4 is considered their "most affordable" e-MTB. Regarding affordability, the starting price for one of these puppies is $3,850 (€3,650 at current exchange rates). Compared to other e-MTBs this crew produces, it is the least expensive.
The best way to understand what this EV is all about, l want you to imagine that you just bought this trinket for this year's summer season. But, when you spend this much dough on a bicycle, you can bet that it'll be around for more than one year. Heck, Trek's lifetime warranty should bring some peace of mind.
You may have noticed that the 4 is a hardtail, and that defines the sort of terrain you can ride through. My recommendation is to stay away from large drops or insane downhill tracks. But, the SR Suntour XCM 34 fork will ensure that your ride is plush nonetheless, and because the bike is suitable for different terrains, fork lockout will prove handy as you fly through city streets.
mobility machines, and the 4 is no different. For example, with the presence of a Performance CX motor with 85 Nm (63 lb-ft) and 250 watts, your pedaling will be assisted up to 20 mph (32 kph).
According to Bosch's range calculator, with the PowerTube 500 you see integrated into the frame and an average speed of 12 mph (19 kph), you'll achieve up to 79 miles (127 kilometers) of range. Of course, this depends on rider weight, terrain encountered, any cargo, and even tire pressure. Still, with everyday riding around town, you may need to recharge just once every two days.
Like most other cycles from Trek, the remainder of the 4 is covered in Bontrager components, and the rest of the drivetrain is handled by Shimano. This time around, a Deore setup with an 11-46T cassette will be managing all the effort you put into getting to work. In all, you'll be lugging around a monster weighing in at 51.5 lbs (23.4 kg).
At the end of the day, I can sit here and tell you all about how this bike is built and shaped, yet you should head down to a local dealership and give it a ride around the test track. Bring your checkbook along because you may be leaving with a new bike.
