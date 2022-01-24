Trek's New Vale Go! EQ S Aims To Be One of the Best Urban E-Bikes Money Can Buy

Anytime a team like Trek gets to building a bike, you know there's something to look at and learn. Unlike other Trek bikes, the 2022 Vale Go! EQ S isn't some machine that'll end up costing you as much as some new cars. It is an e-bike designed to be safe, comfortable, and capable in an urban setting; no Red Bull videos for this one.
To get right into the thick of things, Vale is completed using nothing more than aluminum as the base material for the frameset. Both frame and fork are hydroformed to yield the shapes you see, but Trek also employs their Flat Foot Technology.
Flat Foot Technology is just Trek's way of saying that this bike is easy to mount and dismount and allows riders to set their feet down in case there's a loss of stability. This is granted by that step-through frame design, seat positioning, and cockpit placement.
the bike and a set of extruded fenders over both tires to keep you and your cargo clean. The last feature is an excellent idea if you ride your bike to work in a suit. A headlight and taillight ensure you can safely ride at night, and a chainguard helps keep your pant leg out of your sock.
Being an e-bike, Trek had to team up with an electric drivetrain manufacturer, and who else is better prepared for the job than Bosch; Vale isn't the first e-bike from Trek to use Bosch components, and I don't feel it will be the last.
Integrated into the downtube of Vale, Bosch supplies a removable PowerTube 500 that's meant to power the lights I mentioned earlier and the mid-mounted motor. Before I go on, Trek classifies this bike as a Class 3 machine, so do make sure to check age restrictions and always wear a helmet.
Maybe you have a friend that's good with computers, and you manage to raise this electronically-controlled limit. Just remember that these factory settings are there to ensure the longevity of your components.
To help you keep track of things like your route, battery levels, range, and previous performance, a Bosch Kiox controller completes the drivetrain setup. However, with device integration at its center, Kiox is able to do a bit more than just keep track of your battery. You can create workouts, challenges, and track progression, among other features.
Because bikes like these rarely feature a suspension, and two springs under the seats are a bit outdated, Trek supplies Vale with an alloy suspension seat post with 40 mm (1.57 in) of travel. Then there are the tires, too, a pair of Bontrager E6 Hard-Case Lite rocking a 27.5-inch diameter. Rides should be smooth for sure.
Currently, Trek doesn't mention how heavy this year's model may be, but last year's model came in with a weight of 54 lbs (24.5 kg). The bike's weight limit is set at 300 lbs (136 kg) with a rider, cargo, and all. Yup, that braking power is needed for sure.
Now, it may not be the right bike for everyone, but it's tuned to be right at home in an urban setting. Something to consider if you're in the market for a city-capable e-bike.
To get right into the thick of things, Vale is completed using nothing more than aluminum as the base material for the frameset. Both frame and fork are hydroformed to yield the shapes you see, but Trek also employs their Flat Foot Technology.
Flat Foot Technology is just Trek's way of saying that this bike is easy to mount and dismount and allows riders to set their feet down in case there's a loss of stability. This is granted by that step-through frame design, seat positioning, and cockpit placement.
the bike and a set of extruded fenders over both tires to keep you and your cargo clean. The last feature is an excellent idea if you ride your bike to work in a suit. A headlight and taillight ensure you can safely ride at night, and a chainguard helps keep your pant leg out of your sock.
Being an e-bike, Trek had to team up with an electric drivetrain manufacturer, and who else is better prepared for the job than Bosch; Vale isn't the first e-bike from Trek to use Bosch components, and I don't feel it will be the last.
Integrated into the downtube of Vale, Bosch supplies a removable PowerTube 500 that's meant to power the lights I mentioned earlier and the mid-mounted motor. Before I go on, Trek classifies this bike as a Class 3 machine, so do make sure to check age restrictions and always wear a helmet.
Maybe you have a friend that's good with computers, and you manage to raise this electronically-controlled limit. Just remember that these factory settings are there to ensure the longevity of your components.
To help you keep track of things like your route, battery levels, range, and previous performance, a Bosch Kiox controller completes the drivetrain setup. However, with device integration at its center, Kiox is able to do a bit more than just keep track of your battery. You can create workouts, challenges, and track progression, among other features.
Because bikes like these rarely feature a suspension, and two springs under the seats are a bit outdated, Trek supplies Vale with an alloy suspension seat post with 40 mm (1.57 in) of travel. Then there are the tires, too, a pair of Bontrager E6 Hard-Case Lite rocking a 27.5-inch diameter. Rides should be smooth for sure.
Currently, Trek doesn't mention how heavy this year's model may be, but last year's model came in with a weight of 54 lbs (24.5 kg). The bike's weight limit is set at 300 lbs (136 kg) with a rider, cargo, and all. Yup, that braking power is needed for sure.
Now, it may not be the right bike for everyone, but it's tuned to be right at home in an urban setting. Something to consider if you're in the market for a city-capable e-bike.