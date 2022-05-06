Strom City 2.0 Bike Flaunts a Stylish, Danish Design, Claims to Be the Future of Commuting

Back in 2020, Danish manufacturer Strom dropped its stylish City bicycle, one of the most affordable electric bikes to be found at the time. With high-quality, in-house components, a budget-friendly price, and a timeless design, the two-wheeler was a bargain and proved to be an instant hit. Now the company is getting ready to release the next generation of Strom e-bikes, and based on what we know so far, they sound even better.
Strom City M 2.0 is the manufacturer’s next urban wheeler designed with both affordability and feature richness in mind. Strom touts it as the “future of commuting” and while it looks quite similar in design to its predecessor, it does bring some upgrades to the table.
When it comes to appearance, Strom guided itself by the expression “if it’s not broken, don’t fix it.” That is why it chose to keep the elegant, urban look of the City 2.0. However, it did come up with a new addition: a carrier system with integrated lighting and a removable, one-click basket system. Strom designed the carrier with attention to detail, usability, and comfort in mind. It is lightweight (thanks to its aluminum construction) it’s easy to attach and remove, and can carry up to 15 kg (33 lb) of weight.
Another notable upgrade of the City 2.0 is that it now offers two choices in terms of battery size: a standard 10.4 Ah battery that takes four hours to fully charge and offers up to 50 km (31 miles) on a charge, and a “go further” 14 Ah battery that claims to keep you in the saddle for up to 80 km (50 miles) per charge. The latter needs five hours to get to 100 percent.
There are no changes performance-wise, with the City M 2.0 being able to hit a top speed of 32 kph (20 mph), just like the 2020 City bike.
Strom’s urban commuter also offers a clever anti-theft lighting system installed into the frame. The system gets activated by simply clicking on the handlebar.
The e-bike comes with a 7-speed Shimano gear and Schwalbe tires, but other than that, pretty much all the components on it are custom-made by Strom, from the 250W motor to the fenders, lights, saddle, handlebar, and grips.
You can soon order the Strom City M 2.0 e-bike for a still affordable price of approximately $1,050 (€995). The bike will be available on Indiegogo, starting May 10.
When it comes to appearance, Strom guided itself by the expression “if it’s not broken, don’t fix it.” That is why it chose to keep the elegant, urban look of the City 2.0. However, it did come up with a new addition: a carrier system with integrated lighting and a removable, one-click basket system. Strom designed the carrier with attention to detail, usability, and comfort in mind. It is lightweight (thanks to its aluminum construction) it’s easy to attach and remove, and can carry up to 15 kg (33 lb) of weight.
Another notable upgrade of the City 2.0 is that it now offers two choices in terms of battery size: a standard 10.4 Ah battery that takes four hours to fully charge and offers up to 50 km (31 miles) on a charge, and a “go further” 14 Ah battery that claims to keep you in the saddle for up to 80 km (50 miles) per charge. The latter needs five hours to get to 100 percent.
There are no changes performance-wise, with the City M 2.0 being able to hit a top speed of 32 kph (20 mph), just like the 2020 City bike.
Strom’s urban commuter also offers a clever anti-theft lighting system installed into the frame. The system gets activated by simply clicking on the handlebar.
The e-bike comes with a 7-speed Shimano gear and Schwalbe tires, but other than that, pretty much all the components on it are custom-made by Strom, from the 250W motor to the fenders, lights, saddle, handlebar, and grips.
You can soon order the Strom City M 2.0 e-bike for a still affordable price of approximately $1,050 (€995). The bike will be available on Indiegogo, starting May 10.