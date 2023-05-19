Travel to Hogsmeade Station Aboard the Upcoming LEGO Hogwarts Express

The Harry Potter Universe has a massive fan base; most of us like collecting little things to remind us of that world. One of the most distinctive features that would make someone think about Harry Potter besides the castle, is the Hogwarts Express.
One would think that two LEGO Hogwarts Express sets would be enough, but it turns out that is not the case. So, another one is now on its way to its final destination (via store shelves), our homes.
Many people were unhappy with the latest Hogwarts train released last year. First, the train station that the locomotive always leaves every year on September 1 at 11 AM from platform 9 3/4 at the King's Cross Station. It is not that hard to remember, but on the plaque that comes with the set, the "s" from King's is missing. Not a big mistake, as it is just a tiny word on a small plastic plate. But considering you must pay 500 bucks for the set, that mistake becomes quite annoying. The train also does not connect with other LEGO railways, and the station is simply too small for such a large locomotive.
But that did not stop them from creating a new, more affordable Hogwarts Express - this time with the Hogsmeade station. The train obviously has fewer details, but that does not mean it is less impressive. It features a coal car, two passenger carriages, an engine that is not motorized, and a confectionery trolley driven by the Trolley Witch, bringing delicious and weird sweets to every student. Although the engine is not motorized, the front buffer beam can be rotated for off-track journeys.
Minifigures obviously couldn't have been absent from this set, which features plenty: besides the Trolley Witch, we find Harry Potter, Hermione Granger, Ron Weasley, Draco Malfoy, Lee Jordan, Rubeu Hagrid, and the train conductor. On their way to school, the students can enjoy a box of Bertie Bott's Every Flavor Beans, famous for their nauseating beans.
The Hogsmeade station, where the first-year students arrive, a ticket office, an Owl post, a restroom, and the platform were also added. Here we find unique details taking the form of either a sticker or a LEGO piece that reminds us of the beloved movie Harry Potter and the Philosopher's Stone (Sorcerer's Stone in America).
This set comes with 1,074 pieces in total and has a price of $129.99/€129.99 (the price tag in European markets does not usually change from the one in the United States). It measures 3 inches (8 cm) in height, 23 inches (59 cm) in length, and 2 inches (6 cm) in width. It will come out on June 1, 2023, and is recommended for kids that are more than eight years old.
