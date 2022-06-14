Travel Nurse Couple Turned a Former FedEx Van Into a Bohemian Home

Working as a travel nurse sounds like the perfect opportunity to experience the van life, especially if your partner happens to have the same job. Their profession and a shared passion for travel are what got 28-year-old Meg and 33-year-old Ty into mobile living a few years ago, and they haven’t looked back.
This young couple kicked off their new lifestyle before the pandemic hit. Since they were working as traveling nurses anyway, the two decided that using a van instead of sleeping at hotels would make things much more cost-effective and allow them to save money for future plans. The couple told CNBC Make It that the first step was to trade in their old Honda Civic and then buy a RAM Promaster 1500 van for $26,000.
As a former FedEx vehicle, the van didn’t have any of the amenities of a mobile home. So the couple took the renovation process into their own hands, apart from the electrical system, and ended up creating a minimalist but cozy home.
There’s no shower, so they do need to find access to one along their route, wherever they go, but they have a fully-equipped kitchen that allows them to cook a meal whenever they want.
Living in a van has helped them drastically cut the housing costs typically associated with working as traveling nurses. “Comparatively, you’re spending $400 a month on a car payment to the $1,400 a month you’re spending on rent,” Ty told CNBC Make It.
In addition to gas and supplies, they’re also paying off the loan they took for buying the van, plus renting a parking space wherever they go. Unlike other van life enthusiasts, the young couple also drives a second vehicle alongside the van. They wanted to have one in case of emergencies, even though it meant taking a second loan.
With their first loan almost paid off, the two traveling nurses say they can put aside a considerable amount each month. While they’re loving living inside their van, the two plan to build a tiny home someday. Until then, the former FedEx van is the perfect home.
