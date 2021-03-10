Trakka's Akuna A2M Camper Van From the Land Down Under Is Versatility on Wheels

What lies before you on your screen is known as the Akuna A2M camper van and it comes from Australia's Trakka. This name may ring a bell as we’ve featured some of this crew's work before on autoevolution; remember the Torino and Trakkadu models? If you’ve seen those, you know that this team dishes out some versatile and rugged campers.
The A2M is the smallest camper Trakka has to offer, and it’s also the first to use a Volkswagen for a base vehicle and chassis. A Crafter MWB with a 2.0-liter turbo diesel engine sends 174 hp (176 PS) and 302 lb-ft (410 Nm) of torque to the front wheels. It's not the largest or strongest engine out there, but then again, the A2M is only suitable for two guests and includes all the necessities of this life on the road.
When it comes to safety, the van includes features like Front Assist, Emergency Braking, Driver Fatigue Detection, Crosswind Assist, Reverse Camera, and Multi-Collision Brake, to name a few. Electrical, heating, cooling, and plumbing systems are also included. A total of 36.9 gallons (140 liters) of freshwater will supply you with more than enough to get away for the weekend, and a 21-gallon (80-liter) greywater tank is also found. Toilet waste is handled by a 4.22-gallon (16-liter) cassette.
Some of the electrical systems are also worth a mention. A lithium house battery with 12-volt outlets and USB charging points are found throughout the A2M, not to mention the 200-watt solar system. The latter comes standard too, pushing your off-grid limits a tad further.
As small as this camper may seem, the kitchen is equipped to handle whatever meal plan you have in mind. The diesel-fueled ceramic cooktop can be switched out for an inverter with an induction cooktop, and a microwave is found to help pop a bag of corn in case you want to enjoy the sunset like a movie. A fridge with a freezer, a water filtration system, and stainless-steel sink complete the kitchen. However, your master-chef skills can continue outside using an outdoor kitchen.
For sleeping, a bedding space suitable for two people is set up at the rear. Your clothes and equipment can be stored underneath the bed or in the boot area. Don’t worry, other storage options are also available throughout the camper. The restroom, on the other hand, is as simple as it is elegant and versatile. A sliding toilet and sink reveal a wet bath, the likes of which are rarely seen in a camper this size.
Overall, the Akuna A2M starts off with a price tag of $150,000. Now, don’t lose your cookies as those are Australian dollars, which equate to $115,977 U.S. (at current exchange rates). With a history of over 40 years and counting, be sure to find a bit more than just the above-mentioned features in your Trakka.
The A2M is the smallest camper Trakka has to offer, and it’s also the first to use a Volkswagen for a base vehicle and chassis. A Crafter MWB with a 2.0-liter turbo diesel engine sends 174 hp (176 PS) and 302 lb-ft (410 Nm) of torque to the front wheels. It's not the largest or strongest engine out there, but then again, the A2M is only suitable for two guests and includes all the necessities of this life on the road.
When it comes to safety, the van includes features like Front Assist, Emergency Braking, Driver Fatigue Detection, Crosswind Assist, Reverse Camera, and Multi-Collision Brake, to name a few. Electrical, heating, cooling, and plumbing systems are also included. A total of 36.9 gallons (140 liters) of freshwater will supply you with more than enough to get away for the weekend, and a 21-gallon (80-liter) greywater tank is also found. Toilet waste is handled by a 4.22-gallon (16-liter) cassette.
Some of the electrical systems are also worth a mention. A lithium house battery with 12-volt outlets and USB charging points are found throughout the A2M, not to mention the 200-watt solar system. The latter comes standard too, pushing your off-grid limits a tad further.
As small as this camper may seem, the kitchen is equipped to handle whatever meal plan you have in mind. The diesel-fueled ceramic cooktop can be switched out for an inverter with an induction cooktop, and a microwave is found to help pop a bag of corn in case you want to enjoy the sunset like a movie. A fridge with a freezer, a water filtration system, and stainless-steel sink complete the kitchen. However, your master-chef skills can continue outside using an outdoor kitchen.
For sleeping, a bedding space suitable for two people is set up at the rear. Your clothes and equipment can be stored underneath the bed or in the boot area. Don’t worry, other storage options are also available throughout the camper. The restroom, on the other hand, is as simple as it is elegant and versatile. A sliding toilet and sink reveal a wet bath, the likes of which are rarely seen in a camper this size.
Overall, the Akuna A2M starts off with a price tag of $150,000. Now, don’t lose your cookies as those are Australian dollars, which equate to $115,977 U.S. (at current exchange rates). With a history of over 40 years and counting, be sure to find a bit more than just the above-mentioned features in your Trakka.